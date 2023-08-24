Kim Kardashian North West's Braid To Play Jump Rope, And I Have So Many Questions

If you take a glance at the TikTok account that North West shares with Kim Kardashian , it looks like the 10-year-old is always up to something, and her reality TV mom gets in on the fun pretty often too. Kim has been known to join North in dances, try out different filters and even partake in the hot pink pasta her daughter cooks up for their Barbie viewing. But their latest mother-daughter hijinks are especially amusing, as Kardashian posted a video from one of their recent outings in which she uses North’s long braid as a jump rope. The whole situation has left me with so many questions.

Kim Kardashian and North West were vacationing in Japan, and the pair posted several photos and videos from a colorful immersive experience. It’s easy to see how the SKIMS founder’s inner child would come out in an atmosphere like this, and her jump-roping skills are actually pretty impressive — as is North’s insanely long braid. See for yourself:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

My first questions are: What is this wonderland and when can I move in? It actually seems like an appropriate atmosphere to test out the jump-roping abilities of Kim Kardashian and her daughter’s “double-dutch braids.” She does so well in the above video that I can’t help but wonder how many takes they did before this one that ended in the SKIMS boss stomping on her daughter’s hair?

North West didn’t seem to mind, and besides, who wouldn’t want to be able to cut up like that with their mom in public? Other posts on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram and TikTok pages showed different parts of the whimsical exhibit, which seemed to also feature mirrors and gigantic balls that North West and a friend had a blast running through:

Seriously, though, how is she not stepping all over her hair and tripping herself? Kanye West’s oldest child is clearly more coordinated than myself.

It is always nice to see Kim Kardashian encouraging her daughter’s creativity — be it through her hair or fashion sense, special-effects makeup, etc. — but there’s still a part of me that shudders at how dirty those braids must have been after dragging on the ground all day.

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

A fun time was certainly had by all on this Japanese adventure, but that seems to be commonplace for these two. Kim Kardashian also brought North West and a bunch of friends along to a Katy Perry concert back in April, and North even got to go on stage with the “ Teenage Dream” singer . The Kardashians star has also snagged her tween a role in the upcoming Paw Patrol movie . Even when Kardashian isn’t a participant in her daughter's projects, she’s an inspiration for them, as the 10-year-old has been known to troll her famous mother on TikTok .