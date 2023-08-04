Kim Kardashian Shared The Pink Pasta North Made To Celebrate Seeing Barbie In Theaters But It Did Not Look Ken-Credible

The world is awash in all things pink, as Barbie continues drawing moviegoers to theaters and therefore dominating the box office . Celebrity fashion has also been influenced, with Barbiecore becoming the hottest trend, and it should come as no surprise that North West — the oldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — figured out how to take the pink frenzy to the next level. The Kardashians star showed off the pink pasta her daughter made in honor of Margot Robbie’s movie, and while I fully appreciate the effort, I’m not sure how I’d feel about actually eating this hot pink delicacy.

Kim Kardashian and the family apparently took in a screening of Greta Gerwin’s comedy — sister Kourtney hit the theater herself last week with an A+ look — and it appears that North West was in charge of the pre-movie meal. Her mom shared a photo to Instagram Stories of the unique Barbie-inspired offering:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

First things first, North West nailed the color. That pasta screams Barbie — or just screams, because any darker and we’d be in horror movie territory — and it was probably a pretty great plate of penne. I have to admit, though, the unnatural hue would probably make me a little apprehensive to actually ingest the dish. Kim Kardashian explains that it’s dragonfruit pasta, which, according to multiple recipes online, uses pitaya powder (aka dragonfruit powder) to achieve that spectacular shade of pink.

I’m quite curious about the dish — Is it sweet? What’s the sauce? Does it stain your mouth? — but the chances of me cooking this up for myself are about the same as getting North West and fam to ship their leftovers to my house, so I may just never know. What I can say, however, is that it’s pretty awesome of Kimye’s eldest daughter to take over control of the kitchen — and mighty nice of Kim Kardashian and her presumed kitchen staff to let her.

The SKIMS boss also shared a photo of the Barbie title screen in what looked like a private theater, so she and kids seemed set up for a night of positive Ken-ergy, and hopefully the movie meant as much to them as it did to the staff here at CinemaBlend who saw it with our own families .

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories.)

It’s probably safe to assume that the reality TV stars didn’t engage in the Barbenheimer double feature (though, if you’re not accompanied to the theater by your children, we recommend jumping on the trend ).

Kim Kardashian has definitely been feeling the Barbie vibes lately, with her and sister Khloé not only embracing the pink in thigh-high boots and a bodysuits on an outing to the World of Barbie, but also by adding Barbiecore-inspired colors to the products offered on their SKIMS and Good American clothing lines.