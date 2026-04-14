I'm Still Not Over Khloé Kardashian Getting Kim's Kid To Troll Her Over Viral Lost Diamond Earring Moment

While we’re still waiting to hear about whether the next season of The Kardashians is on the 2026 TV schedule, we can always catch up with the Kardashian-Jenner family tree with their massive social media presence. And one hilarious moment you might have missed involves Khloé hilariously trolling Kim with that famous lost diamond earring moment.

When Khloé recently was hanging out with her and Kim’s kids, she had the little one’s recreating famous memes. Check out Chicago West emulating her mommy’s viral moment:

(Image credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian)

Yeah, the eight-year-old nailed this! That’s not all, a bunch of the Kardashian/West kiddies did their own takes on other famous memes in this video:

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A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) A photo posted by on

Kim saw the video and sweetly commented “OMG OUR BABIES!!!!” This isn’t the first time Kim has shown she doesn’t mind making fun of herself lately, and we love to see it.

Kim’s lost diamond earring moment first aired during a 2011 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. At the time, Kim was vacationing in Bora Bora with her family and her boyfriend at the time, Kris Humphries. While on a swim, she realizes she’s lost one of her earrings in the ocean and starts to cry. In a hilarious moment that really made it go viral, Kourtney says “Kim, there’s people that are dying” as she stresses about the lost accessory.

Ultimately, Kylie Jenner dives into the ocean and gets it back for her. When Kim was on the Call Her Daddy podcast a few months ago, she said this about why the big spender was in such anguish over the earring:

That was one of my first biggest purchases, so they weren't insured yet… That's why I was so upset is because that would be money down the drain. If I had insured them then I could just claim them and could have gotten my money back but I hadn't insured them.

On the podcast, Kim said that “any time” she’s in the water nowadays someone will ask her if she found her diamond earring, which she admits “gets so old.” Hey, if you were a meme for almost 25 years you’d be sick of it, too, I’m sure.

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Lately, Kim Kardashian seems to be enjoying a new romance with Lewis Hamilton as she continues to juggle mothering her four kids and balancing her career. The influencer is also expected to be part of this year’s Met Gala, so surely she’s planning her next viral moment (of the fashion kind) considering the event is just three weeks away. While we wait, you can catch up on all things Kardashians with a Hulu subscription right now.