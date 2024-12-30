Kim Kardashian Appears To Be Out Of Her Boot As Kourtney Posts Festive Christmas Pics Of Her Blended Family

A large contingency of the Kardashian-Jenner family and their closest friends were in attendance for an intimate Christmas Eve get-together, but from the looks of Kourtney Kardashian’s images from the night, there were a few notable absences. While most of her and Travis Barker’s blended family made it to the shin-dig, Rob and Khloé Kardashian were not pictured, and neither was Kylie Jenner. Kim Kardashian may have been missing some of her siblings, but I’m assuming she was not at all upset that the boot she’s been sporting on her broken foot did not attend the holiday party.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Blended Family Stuns In Black For The Holidays

Some families like a good plaid when they coordinate matching outfits around the holidays, or maybe some onesie pajamas. For Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, though, is there really any other option than black? The oldest of the reality TV siblings shared several photos to Instagram from what appeared to be a fairly cozy Christmas get-together, and her family looked stunning as they each embraced the color palette in their own way:

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) A photo posted by on

The Blink 182 drummer and his wife of over two years were joined by the three children Kourtney Kardashian shares with Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope and Reign — as well as Travis Barker’s son Landon, who he shares with Shanna Moakler, and Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler’s daughter with Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s son Rocky XIII also appears in the photo, but the parents have chosen to not show his face publicly yet. The group was also joined by family friend Carl Dawson (aka TikToker kingcarlx). I love how close this family is, and it’s too bad Barker’s daughter Alabama missed the photo op!

The vibes seemed to be good, as more photos from Kourtney Kardashian’s post showed Kendall Jenner laughing through some karaoke, Kris Jenner hanging out with her closest gals and Travis Barker showing baby Rocky some Christmas lights. Kim Kardashian was likely feeling those vibes, too, as she appeared in the fourth image of the post above to be wearing heels.

Assuming the American Horror Story actress isn’t pulling any of the PhotoShop magic she’s known for , she appeared to be barefoot in her own family Christmas photos on social media , and the Christmas Eve get-together is the first time I can recall seeing her in heels since she made several public appearances in a boot (including a week ago when she recreated the butt shelf photo that broke the Internet).

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

It’s possible she was able to ditch the boot and knee scooter for the sake of the holiday festivities, but hopefully Kourtney Kardashian’s pics are a sign that Kim is on the mend. While we wait for more sightings from the reality TV stars, keep an eye on the 2025 TV schedule for the return of The Kardashians, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription .