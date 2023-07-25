No Big Deal, Just Kim Kardashian Rising From The Water Like A Phoenix While Sporting Bikini

Will Kim Kardashian ever stop posting bikini photos to social media? Probably not, and that’s a prospect that probably delights her army of fans. She’s practically mastered the art of the swimwear pic at this point, as she simply dazzles in each one. Some of Kardashian’s pics see her striking poses, while others catch her in somewhat candid moments. I can’t tell which way she was going for her latest post. Yet the final product shows her rising from the water (not ashes) like a phoenix while wearing her two-piece. No big deal, of course, right?

Her latest Instagram post shows her enjoying some downtime, presumably with friends. While their exact location isn’t revealed, they all appear to be enjoying each other’s company while relaxing in a secluded body of water. While the setting seems peaceful, one’s eyes quickly go to Kardashian, who looks absolutely stunning in her bikini. The second photo in her slideshow is arguably the money shot, as it shows her apparently ascending from the water. Take a look at that pic and the others:

The cherry on top for this social media update is the SKIMS founder’s caption of choice. She simply says, “Can’t a girl get a good solo pic pleaseeeee”. She did manage to squeeze in a few but, even when she’s not alone, the star still manages to grab the attention almost instantly. It’s almost unfathomable just how pristine the mother of four looks in these photos. Some of us can probably look a bit awkward when we’re emerging from the water during a swim session. This mogul, however, doesn’t show any true hints of uncomfortability. Kudos to her.

A picture is worth a thousand words or in Kim Kardashian’s case, over one hundred thousand likes. Fans practically flock to her posts, which can give off different vibes, believe it or not. For instance, one bikini pic might convey that she’s "always ready" for adventure. And on rare occasions, she’ll simply spam such photos following a vacation. In addition, she also uses them to mark special occasions in her life.

Several years ago, she celebrated her 40th birthday with a red-hot bikini photo that nailed down the point that she’s aging like fine wine. In 2021, she also commemorated her billionaire status using a bikini photo. (Because how else would you celebrate such an accomplishment, right?) She’s put out some dazzling images over the years, which makes her newest set of photos that much more impressive.

I don’t know how Kim Kardashian continues to top herself with these snapshots, but I suppose we can just chalk it up to her understanding of what’s visually appealing to the eye. After all, she herself isn’t always the draw for such posts, as she drops some stunning views in her posts as well. You’ll want to keep your eyes peeled to see what she shares next and, after this, one would hope that she goes for another phoenix-like pose.

You can see the star and her relatives on The Kardashians, which is set to air its Season 3 finale on Thursday, July 27 as part of the 2023 TV schedule. Those wanting to check it out should grab a Hulu subscription.