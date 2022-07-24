The Racy Comment Kim Kardashian Reportedly Made To Her Team Ahead Of Seeing Pete Davidson For The First Time In Weeks

Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson are still very much dating, but lately it seems like their work commitments have prevented them from spending much time together. The former Saturday Night Live comedian has started filming Wizards! in Australia , and it’s reported the couple hasn’t seen each other in about four weeks. The reality star is ready to remedy that situation, as she boarded her private jet en route to the Land Down Under for a romantic jaunt with Davidson. And given the fact that it’s been a minute since they’ve been together, Kardashian apparently warned her staff in a racy comment about what to expect when they got there.

Kim Kardashian surely travels with a team no matter where she goes, but for this trip in particular, it’s unlikely she’ll be needing their services much. The Skims founder told her travel companions that she and Pete Davidson pretty much just planned to enjoy each other's company privately, per a source for The Sun . The insider reported:

Kim is due to stay with him for a few days. She has said she intends to stay with Pete in his room at the resort he’s staying at, and not do much else! She’s told the team with her, 'Don’t expect to see much of me for a couple of days!’

In other words, if Pete’s room is rockin’, don’t come knockin’! With Kim Kardashian apparently planning to spend a few days having sexy time with her boyfriend, it does beg the question of if she really needed her entourage to accompany her, but I digress. Either way, I guess it’s a pretty sweet deal for the people on her payroll, especially if that means they get to enjoy their own little Outback vacation.

Pete Davidson has a number of projects in the works since he stepped away from SNL after eight seasons, and Kim Kardashian is always on the go for work as well (not to mention caring for her four children with Kanye West). It’s easy to see how their schedules could prevent them from seeing each other, and even when the comedian isn’t on a different continent, the couple reside on opposite coasts. However, they seem committed to making it work, according to The Sun’s source:

Kim and Pete are still going strong, but are navigating the long-distance for a while as he films in Australia. They FaceTime daily and are making the effort while they both focus on work for a while.

Even though it means they might see each other less frequently, it’s nice to see that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson support each other’s careers, and they don’t appear to be trying to hold each other back in any way. The couple may continuing to strengthen their relationship, but while the Meet Cute actor told Kevin Hart he dreams of having children , it's likely that he and Kardashian aren’t ready for kids just yet, since they’ve been dating less than a year (though Davidson's own mother seems excited at the prospect of kids !).