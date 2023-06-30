Kim Kardashian's Trainer Is Dealing With Internet Trolls Now, And Responded After One Of Them Said Her 'Face' Wasn't Pretty

Instead of letting the online trolls get her down, Kim Kardashian’s trainer Senada Greca responded to the comments, and she left her followers with a positive message. After one person said her “face” wasn’t pretty, the Zentoa founder and trainer directly addressed it with an Instagram post all about why women should support each other, not tear each other down.

Tagging a comment in her Reel that read “Too bad your face isn’t pretty,” Senada Greca posted a video on Instagram that showed her lifting weights at the gym and her wearing a ball gown, check it out:

Greca wrote a long caption addressing the tolls and the negative comments she received. It started with:

Well, I agree that my lifting face isn’t the prettiest, but I think I clean up okay… 💁‍♀️

Once she addressed the comment noted in her video head-on, the trainer went on to explain why it’s important to lift up and compliment other women, and not drag them down. She explained:

And I don’t really care that I might not have a pretty face, but what I do care about and makes me sad, is other females putting females down. It’s a shame! It’s a shame that we keep perpetuating unattainable beauty standards. It’s a shame that many young girls grow up thinking they have to look a certain way to be accepted.

Getting personal, Senada Greca explained that she doesn’t consider herself a “beauty queen,” saying she’s always been “the smart one or the sporty one.” She also explained that when she does get compliments she’s “quick to dismiss them.” This led to her overall message of “appreciating and applauding people.” The trainer ended her message saying by “elevating” others, especially “fellow females,” it’ll make everyone feel great, and she signed her post off with this:

None of us are perfect! But we all are perfectly imperfect! 💚

This statement about body positivity and women supporting women goes along with lots of other posts Greca has uploaded. When she posted a bikini photo that could give The Kardashians a run for their money , her caption was all about being “unapologetically YOU!” Along with joining the black bikini trend of the summer, she and Kim Kardashian have also posted about their workouts . The reality star and the trainer have been working together for the last six months, and their training sessions are no joke.

All in all, Senada Greca handled this situation with grace, and she seemed to turn a negative experience into a positive message.