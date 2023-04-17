Kim K's Trainer Is Giving The Kardashians A Run For Their Money With New Bikini Photo

The Kardashians are known for a lot of things, including their reality show (of course), their numerous business ventures and interesting fashion choices . There’s also the bikini pics. Kim Kardashian and company have been famous for their thirst traps for years, and the sisters put in a lot of work at the gym in order to keep their bodies camera-ready. So it only makes sense that Senada Greca — the trainer behind Kim’s intense workouts — would be able to hold her own in bikini photos . And in one of her latest posts, she’s giving the Hulu stars a run for their money.

Senada Greca, fitness trainer and owner of the activewear line Zentoa, has made a name for herself with her ripped physique, which she frequently shows off on social media while promoting body positivity. Kim Kardashian’s trainer shared an inspirational message in a recent Instagram post, in which she slayed in a black bikini — and she's not being accused of Photoshop like Kim :

The black bikini is back in style — as evidenced by celebrities such as Halle Berry, Sydney Sweeney and more, including Irina Shayk in a celebration of “Thirst Day” — and Senada Greca proved she can stand toe-to-toe with Hollywood’s most toned celebrities. The trainer’s post switches back and forth between a sporty black-and-white checkered dress and the simple thong bikini.

To be honest, though, I wasn’t even looking at the bikini, because Kim Kardashian’s trainer was flexing muscles I didn’t even know existed. And it doesn’t hurt that the accompanying caption is a whole celebration of living in the body that makes you the most comfortable. The trainer wrote:

Be unapologetically YOU! Whatever that looks like in being the best version of YOU, that makes YOU happy. We have one true home, our one body, so why not make it the strongest, most comfortable, enjoyable place in which to live… in our own terms!

She went on to say that she used to be overly fixated with the number on the scale — an admission that Kourtney Kardashian has also made — but that she found she was happier when she turned the focus toward her strength, both physical and mental. Senada Greca’s Instagram is full of #goals, but she is also not afraid to admit that eating is her favorite thing. She looked like she was living her best foodie life on a recent trip to Japan:

Kim Kardashian has been working with Senada Greca since January, and she’s said she’s committed to a couple of hours of weight-lifting five or six times a week. The hard work — which looked like a grueling regimen of squats, weights and resistance bands when she posted details of her workout a couple of weeks ago — is paying off, and The Kardashians star has every reason to feel confident when she sports her tortilla chip-sized micro-bikinis .