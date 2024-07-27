Kim And Khloé Kardashian Skip The LBD And Go For Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress In Curve-Hugging Pics

When it comes to celebrity fashion , the Kardashian sisters can always be counted on to rock the black bikini trend on their beachy getaways. They’ve also proven that nobody can pull off a little black dress better than Khloé did when she freed the nipple at Kylie Jenner’s event in March. But put away your swimwear and forget your LBDs, because Khloé and Kim Kardashian were channeling The Hollies on a recent night out, going full “Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress” with their latest curve-hugging ensembles.

The Kardashian sisters traveled to Italy recently and attended a concert by Andrea Bocelli. No matter that the event was reportedly a private affair, because the two fashionistas dressed to the nines and made sure to allow enough time for a mini-photo shoot before heading out to melt any unwitting onlookers where they stood. Take a look at the pics Kim Kardashian shared to Instagram :

One commenter on the post that quotes Lana Del Rey's "Young and Beautiful" in its caption said that Khloé Kardashian is giving “main character” energy, and I couldn’t agree more! Talk about a long, cool woman! It’s also rare to see the mom of two return to her darker hair color, and as much as I love her as a blonde, the brunette look is really working for her.

The younger sister wore a floor-length fishnet dress with black bra and panties, accessorized with a couple of silver crosses hanging from her neck. The whole vibe was a perfect way to show off her tall and trim figure.

Never to be outdone, Kim Kardashian was smoldering hard enough to burst a blood vessel in her long sparkling black gown and strappy heels. The spaghetti straps on her dress were working overtime, as she threatened to spill out of the dangerously low neckline. Like her sister, she wore her hair down in long waves, but Kim added a head scarf in a couple of the pics. It practically goes without saying that both sported flawless glam makeup.

One fan commented that this is Kim Kardashian’s “best era,” and that’s a point that’s hard to argue! The SKIMS boss looked like she’d been drinking from the fountain of youth , sporting a bold lip and sultry red corset dress for a recent photo shoot.

Khloé Kardashian hit the big 4-0 in June, and so far it seems that her 40s are everything she wanted and expected them to be. The sisters pulled off a similarly stunning fashion moment last year, each sporting sheer black numbers , first to party it up in Las Vegas at an Usher concert and then at an event for their reality show.

