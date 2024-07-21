Maybe It's Just The Red Lipstick, But Kim Kardashian Looks Like She's Found The Fountain Of Youth While Glamming It Up In A Corset Dress

Kim Kardashian has been serving up some classic looks with her fashion choices lately, taking fans back to Y2K with a belly chain to complement her black bikini and channeling Marilyn Monroe during a recent photo shoot. It’s not just the clothes that make a fashion icon, after all, and some new photos from the reality TV icon prove just how much the right makeup can boost a great outfit. Kardashian showed off a red corset dress while wearing a red lip to die for, she is looking as youthful as ever.

Anyone who’s ever been tempted by Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line can see how much she loves a neutral tone. While she can certainly rock a barely there nude bikini , her latest look has fans begging for more color and praising that perfect red lip. See the look for yourself on Instagram :

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

The reality TV veteran is looking straight fire in that bright red dress, and I’d certainly take a sip from whatever fountain of youth she’s been drinking from. The dress features mesh on the front and sides, showing off not just a little skin but the boning of the corset. The laces crisscrossing up the front are practically scandalous, and it’s all accentuated by her glam and a spicy red lipstick.

I’m not sure if I’m just used to seeing her sporting a more neutral color palette (like the white corset that highlighted her hourglass figure ), but this bold look is working for the 43-year-old fashionista. Kim Kardashian’s little sister Kylie Jenner even added her two cents in the comments, and you know when the lip kit queen gives her stamp of approval on your makeup, you’ve scored a win. Kylie wrote:

ohhhhhh i love

Khloé Kardashian, as well, made her favorite part of her sister’s look known, as she commented:

💋💋💋

In fact, plenty of celebs were here for it, with other notable names remarking:

Hot red hot damn👏👏 – Bella Thorne

– Bella Thorne Wow. – Bebe Rexha

– Bebe Rexha CUTIE – Anastasia Karanikolaou

– Anastasia Karanikolaou I’m loving the facial expressions – Katy Perry

– Katy Perry ❤️ Stunning. – Lauren Sanchez

Red may be a rare look for Kim Kardashian, but it’s one we sure love to see. Anne Hathaway, for instance, stunned on The Idea of You red carpet in a floor-length gown with a unique bodice. Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon has long proven that red is her color . Anya Taylor-Joy was all business in the front, party in the back at an event in May, when she donned a daring red dress that was attached in the back with a series of thin black belts.

