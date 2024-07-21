Maybe It's Just The Red Lipstick, But Kim Kardashian Looks Like She's Found The Fountain Of Youth While Glamming It Up In A Corset Dress
That red lip classic thing that I like.
Kim Kardashian has been serving up some classic looks with her fashion choices lately, taking fans back to Y2K with a belly chain to complement her black bikini and channeling Marilyn Monroe during a recent photo shoot. It’s not just the clothes that make a fashion icon, after all, and some new photos from the reality TV icon prove just how much the right makeup can boost a great outfit. Kardashian showed off a red corset dress while wearing a red lip to die for, she is looking as youthful as ever.
Anyone who’s ever been tempted by Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line can see how much she loves a neutral tone. While she can certainly rock a barely there nude bikini, her latest look has fans begging for more color and praising that perfect red lip. See the look for yourself on Instagram:
A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)
A photo posted by on
The reality TV veteran is looking straight fire in that bright red dress, and I’d certainly take a sip from whatever fountain of youth she’s been drinking from. The dress features mesh on the front and sides, showing off not just a little skin but the boning of the corset. The laces crisscrossing up the front are practically scandalous, and it’s all accentuated by her glam and a spicy red lipstick.
I’m not sure if I’m just used to seeing her sporting a more neutral color palette (like the white corset that highlighted her hourglass figure), but this bold look is working for the 43-year-old fashionista. Kim Kardashian’s little sister Kylie Jenner even added her two cents in the comments, and you know when the lip kit queen gives her stamp of approval on your makeup, you’ve scored a win. Kylie wrote:
Khloé Kardashian, as well, made her favorite part of her sister’s look known, as she commented:
In fact, plenty of celebs were here for it, with other notable names remarking:
- Hot red hot damn👏👏 – Bella Thorne
- Wow. – Bebe Rexha
- CUTIE – Anastasia Karanikolaou
- I’m loving the facial expressions – Katy Perry
- ❤️ Stunning. – Lauren Sanchez
Red may be a rare look for Kim Kardashian, but it’s one we sure love to see. Anne Hathaway, for instance, stunned on The Idea of You red carpet in a floor-length gown with a unique bodice. Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon has long proven that red is her color. Anya Taylor-Joy was all business in the front, party in the back at an event in May, when she donned a daring red dress that was attached in the back with a series of thin black belts.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
With all of the positive feedback, is it possible that Kim Kardashian might break away from the comfort of her nude palette and experiment with more bold colors? I sure hope so. While we wait to see what she’s serving up next, you can tune into her family’s reality show, as The Kardashians Season 5 finale is set to air on Hulu, one of the best streaming services, on Thursday, July 25. Check out our 2024 TV schedule to see what else is coming soon.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.