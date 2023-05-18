Kim Kardashian Threw On A Sheer Dress In Vegas, While Sister Khloé Unintentionally Exposed More Than She Intended

Kim Kardashian has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most fashionable celebrities , and whether she’s sporting the pantashoes or baring it all in an itsy bitsy teeny weeny bikini , the reality star continues to leave her followers in awe with her bold choices. Her sisters are right there with her, too, and while Kim rocked a sheer dress on a night out in Las Vegas, her sister Khloé Kardashian recently got unintentionally cheeky in a stunning black top and skirt combo.

Sheer is in right now, ever since Florence Pugh “terrified” people with her nipples last summer, and we’ve seen more and more famous faces embracing see-through moments at events over the past year. It’s no surprise, then, that Kim Kardashian would get in on the fun, and when she surprised her sister with a trip to see Usher , she wore a daring black crop top with matching ankle-length skirt, with strips of black fabric providing some coverage over the otherwise see-through outfit:

Kim Kardashian offered several photos of the gorgeous look — including one with the “My Way” singer in the days before she made Usher a third wheel in her reunion with Pete Davidson — as she showed off her toned torso and allowed her dark wavy hair to fall naturally down her shoulders.

However, Khloé Kardashian was not to be outdone, as she recently enjoyed her own sheer moment in an outfit she wore to upfronts for their Hulu reality show The Kardashians . It’s hard to tell how much she intended to go see-through, though, because she wasn’t really exposed until the bright light shone on her backside, revealing a black thong underneath her long black skirt:

The outfit was classy yet still a little scandalous, and it resembled her sister’s Las Vegas garb in how her black crop top displayed her sculpted abs.

The SKIMS boss and the Good American founder aren’t the only members of the famous family to try the trend in recent days, as their little sister Kendall Jenner rocked a couple of see-through looks at events surrounding the Met Gala. The model freed the nipple in a bright blue gown ahead of the big event, before sporting sparkly sheer shapewear underneath a black thong for the afterparty. Khloé Kardashian was practically drooling in the comments of an Instagram post showing the wardrobe choices, and I certainly can’t blame her.

While the Hulu reality stars have continued to share snapshots of their lives through social media, it’s been six months since they’ve adorned our screens. But worry not, because we’re about to get our KarJenner fix when The Kardashians hits the 2023 TV schedule with Season 3 on Thursday, May 25.