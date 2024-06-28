Khloé Kardashian Hit The Big 4-0, And Of Course She Celebrated With A Bikini Throwback, Purple Cake And More
Happy Birthday, Khloé!
Some people get freaked out about the idea of turning 40, but as fans of The Kardashians have seen, Khloé Kardashian is not one of those people. The mom of two has long relished the thought of leaving her 30s in the past after what has at times been a tumultuous decade for her, and now the day she’s been waiting for has finally come. On June 27, Khloé turned the big 4-0, and as her friends and family showered her with love, flowers and gifts, the reality star celebrated with a purple cake, a bikini throwback pic and other memories.
Khloé Kardashian posted a birthday poem to Instagram that included a plethora of throwback images and videos, and no surprises here, but it looks like she celebrated the beginning of a new decade with that viral birthday cake from Hansen’s that makes an appearance at practically every Kardashian-Jenner family function. Take a look:
Even Rob Kardashian came out to celebrate his big sis, as the Good American boss also shared pics that included dancing with her kids and snuggling with them in pajamas, getting dressed up for a night out, Christmas memories with her dad Robert Kardashian and, oh yeah, lots of thirst traps. I’d want to keep bikini pics like this fresh in my memory too:
Khloé got plenty of love from her sisters on her big day. Kim Kardashian penned a sweet tribute to her little sis, welcoming her to the club that she’d been so eager to join. Kim wrote on Instagram:
Kourtney Kardashian shared several Stories throwing back to her and Khloé’s funniest moments, including the one below from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, along with her own sweet message:
Other well-wishes included multiple Stories from Tristan Thompson, who celebrated his ex-girlfriend as the “best mom,” his “best friend’ and “the most incredible human being I’ve ever met.” The 40-year-old also got so, so many bouquets of flowers, including from her de-facto brother Scott Disick. As for her real brother, Rob Kardashian shared the rare Instagram Story with the cutest throwback of the two of them:
Hopefully her 40s are everything Khloé Kardashian has been hoping for! Fans can continue to keep up with her and the rest of her family on new episodes of The Kardashians, which hit the 2024 TV schedule each Thursday and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.