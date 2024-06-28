Khloé Kardashian Hit The Big 4-0, And Of Course She Celebrated With A Bikini Throwback, Purple Cake And More

Some people get freaked out about the idea of turning 40, but as fans of The Kardashians have seen, Khloé Kardashian is not one of those people. The mom of two has long relished the thought of leaving her 30s in the past after what has at times been a tumultuous decade for her, and now the day she’s been waiting for has finally come. On June 27, Khloé turned the big 4-0, and as her friends and family showered her with love, flowers and gifts, the reality star celebrated with a purple cake, a bikini throwback pic and other memories.

Khloé Kardashian posted a birthday poem to Instagram that included a plethora of throwback images and videos, and no surprises here, but it looks like she celebrated the beginning of a new decade with that viral birthday cake from Hansen’s that makes an appearance at practically every Kardashian-Jenner family function. Take a look:

Even Rob Kardashian came out to celebrate his big sis, as the Good American boss also shared pics that included dancing with her kids and snuggling with them in pajamas, getting dressed up for a night out, Christmas memories with her dad Robert Kardashian and, oh yeah, lots of thirst traps. I’d want to keep bikini pics like this fresh in my memory too:

Khloé got plenty of love from her sisters on her big day. Kim Kardashian penned a sweet tribute to her little sis, welcoming her to the club that she’d been so eager to join. Kim wrote on Instagram :

Welcome to the fucking 40 club baby!!!!! Khloé I feel like you have been waiting for years to finally be done with your 30’s and the time has now come. I know this will be the best decade of your life filled with so much love and happiness! I’m so excited for you to experience this because I know how good it is, and no one deserves this more than you! What a crazy life we live! I couldn’t do it without you by my side! Thanks for being the best friend and sister a girl could ever dream of ♾️🤍 Happy Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian shared several Stories throwing back to her and Khloé’s funniest moments, including the one below from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, along with her own sweet message:

Other well-wishes included multiple Stories from Tristan Thompson, who celebrated his ex-girlfriend as the “best mom,” his “best friend’ and “the most incredible human being I’ve ever met.” The 40-year-old also got so, so many bouquets of flowers, including from her de-facto brother Scott Disick. As for her real brother, Rob Kardashian shared the rare Instagram Story with the cutest throwback of the two of them:

Hopefully her 40s are everything Khloé Kardashian has been hoping for!