Khloé Kardashian Was The Latest To Free The Nipple In Sheer Little Black Dress At Her Sister Kylie's Launch Event

When it comes to celebrity fashion trends, the sheer look definitely seems to be in, as a number of notable actresses have dropped some stunning see-through fits as of late. In doing so, plenty of them have also had their own “free the nipple” moments. And one of the latest stars to get in on this movement is Khloé Kardashian, and she was certainly chic. The media mogul sported a sheer black dress this past week while attending sister Kylie Jenner’s launch event. And, of course, we have a few photos of the ensemble that you need to see.

Kylie Jenner marked the release of her new vodka soda brand, Sprinter, this past week with a party held at Los Angeles’ Catch Steak. More than a few people showed up to the event, arguably the most notable among them being some of the 26-year-old entrepreneur’s own family. Her mom, Kris Jenner, was on tap for the special occasion alongside longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble. And, as mentioned, Khloé Kardashian showed up as well in her black dress which she paired with equally sheer tights. See the look – and how she freed the nipple – down below:

(Image credit: Rachpoot The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

That’s a sexy little number that the 39-year-old mother of two is wearing if I do say so myself. Don’t get me wrong, she’s worn some fantastic outfits over the years, but I’d argue that this may be one of her most sleek. The dark shades she wore were also a nice touch for the outfit. Take another look at this fit:

(Image credit: Rachpoot The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Khloé Kardashian definitely seems to be someone who appreciates this particular trend. Just back in January, Kardashian rocked a sheer outfit for a photoshoot, which she shared images from on her Instagram. It was a distinct look, and one that she made even more interesting by adding gold nails and lips . The Kardashian-Jenner family have all proven themselves to be sharp dressers, but you really have to stand back and appreciate Khloé’s sense of style.

It’s been intriguing to watch the increased popularity of the sheer look, which has created some viral moments involving celebrities. One of the biggest arguably occurred in the summer of 2022, when Florence Pugh rocked a see-through Valentino dress that caused quite a stir. Later on, the actress sent a lengthy message to those who were “terrified” of her nipples , calling them out for critiquing her body and choice of attire. Pugh didn’t start the trend, of course, but that was a major turn of events for the movement. Many others have followed in her footsteps since then, like Julia Fox, who did so with a bold look for Cannes . There’s Euphoria’s Alexa Demie, who freed the nipple while attending a Madonna concert weeks ago.

As far as her fashion choices are concerned, Khloé Kardashian hasn’t received any backlash on the see-through front lately. She was, however, called out by fans for some other “suspect” personal choices on social media last month. Kardashian ultimately ultimately responded to commenters with some cheeky sentiments that are so on-brand for her. In short, this is a fierce woman, one who definitely knows how to make a statement – whether she’s talking with fans or freeing the nipple.

You can check out more of the starlet’s fits by grabbing a Hulu subscription and streaming the first four seasons of The Kardashians. And be aware that the show’s fifth season is set to premiere on May 23 as part of the 2024 TV schedule .