Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She's Not As Close To Kim And Khloé Anymore

The Kardashians have been reality television mainstays for well over a decade now, and the sisters have seemingly been through it all. After supposedly leaving the small screen by ending their show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in 2021, the family returned to TV after a year off via The Kardashians, which can be streamed using a Hulu subscription. While the trio have always been tight, Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed that she's no longer as close to sisters Kim and Khloé, and there are a variety of reasons for that.

This week, Kourtney Kardashian was a guest on the Not Skinny But Not Fat (opens in new tab) podcast, during which she shared that she isn’t as close to her two sisters as they are to each other. Kourtney attributes this to the fact that Kim and Khloé had similar pregnancy journeys along with a few other things. The reality star said:

I just felt like they really bonded, like they were going through the same things. And that's when I was unhappy with [Keeping Up With the Kardashians], partially because of [Kim and Khloé] too, kind of ganging up. I felt like it was almost everything that Khloé and I had kind of done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me. I think I also started therapy at the time and then became more self aware.

For context, Kim and Khloé were both expecting children around the same time. Khloé was pregnant with her first child with Tristan Thompson, True, in 2018. She was born only a few months after Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago, was born via surrogate. The bonding must’ve distanced Kourtney, who had her youngest child, Reign, in 2014. As of late, Kourtney has been embarking on a pregnancy journey again in the hopes of conceiving with her husband, Travis Barker. Kourtney's displeasure with filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians has also been well documented. While these different life experiences have seemingly created a somewhat uneasy dynamic among the sisters, Kourtney also revealed that her relationship with Khloé, especially, is improving. The Poosh mogul later said:

I feel like Khloé and I are good. I spoke to her the whole time she was in Milan. We were FaceTiming. We FaceTimed on the way to school this morning. I saw her this morning at school. We're good. I think just life isn't the same. I think I'm in a different place.

Clearly there's always going to be love between these three, even while their lives are constantly changing. On the first episode of The Kardashians Season 2, Khloé chronicled her complicated experience having another child with Tristan Thompson. At the same time, it was revealed Thompson was expecting a child with another woman, shortly after he and Kardashian had conceived a child via surrogate. This spurred a lot of mixed emotions for Khloé, and the entire family, including Kourtney, all rallied to support her.

I’m also sure Kourtney will find something to bond with Kim over and, hopefully, they can reignite their close relationship. Kim is currently going through a lengthy divorce from rapper Kanye West, who's uploaded controversial posts to social media over the past few months. Kourtney previously went through a difficult uncoupling from ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, who is the father of her three children. Neither situation has been easy for either sister but, as well all know, tough times can bring people together.

I’m sure these sisters will be revealing plenty about their ever-evolving family dynamic in the new season of The Kardashians, which airs Thursdays on Hulu. For more information on shows airing this fall, make sure to check out CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule.