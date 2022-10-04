Kourtney Kardashian Still Has Gripes About Hulu Show Involving Scott Disick, And I Have A Big Question

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to be living their best newlywed lives, after tying the knot earlier this year. Meanwhile, there are rumors of some drama involving her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick happening behind the scenes, but the Lemme founder seems content to keep it there — and she hopes her family’s reality show The Kardashians will too. The newly minted Mrs. Barker took issue with the way her ex factored into her and Barker’s love story in the first season of the Hulu series, and as she brought up those concerns again in regards to Season 2, I can’t help but wonder: as an executive producer, why does she not have more control over this?

Kourtney Kardashian was featured on the Not Skinny But Not Fat (opens in new tab) podcast, where she spoke about the issues she had with The Kardashians choosing to spend so much time focusing on Scott Disick’s feelings about her engagement , rather than her own actual love story on the night that Travis Barker proposed. Going forward, she said she has “no idea” and “literally [doesn’t] know” if the father of her children will appear on Season 2, but she’s focused on her present and expects the same in return. In fact, when it comes to Disick’s feelings about her relationship being shared on the show, Kardashian said:

I’ve definitely made it really clear that that’s not for me. I’m not gonna be a part of this and then have commentary from anyone, really, because I feel like I’m here living my life, and I’m not sitting here talking about anyone else. So I just demand the same respect.

The podcast host pointed out that Kourtney Kardashian, along with her mom and four sisters, serve as executive producers of The Kardashians, so wouldn’t she presumably be able to control her narrative? The reality star explained:

We watch cuts. We give notes. Those notes weren’t addressed, and it just bothered me.

I understand that being an EP doesn’t come with complete creative control, but we’re talking about a show that purports to be a docu-series, yet completely hid the fact that Khloé Kardashian was having another baby with Tristan Thompson. They’ve also admitted to “faked” phone calls and other reshoots . I just have trouble buying the idea that any portion of any episode is released without the knowledge and consent of, at the very least, momager Kris Jenner.

These complaints aren’t anything new for the eldest Kardashian sibling. Kourtney Kardashian has previously spoken about how their E! reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians became a “toxic environment” toward the end, and while she admits to not being in the happiest place, she said she didn’t like the “character” she was being portrayed as.

She definitely seems much happier these days. Through the two episodes that have debuted so far, Scott Disick has not been present. However, except for Travis Barker — who seems physically attached to his wife at all times — and a brief appearance from Tristan Thompson following the birth of his and Khloé Kardashian’s son, the same is true for the other men attached to the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.