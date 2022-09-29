Kris Jenner Has A Funny Response After Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Did The Dishes 'Butt Naked'

Many parents have experienced the struggle of trying to find time for intimacy when there are kids running around the house, and apparently Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are no different. That does seem pretty hard to believe, given how infamous Kravis’ public displays of affection are, but either way, you can imagine they take full advantage of any alone time they’re able to get. The Poosh founder confirmed as much when she and her husband traveled alone to her house in Palm Springs, California. She told her mom that she’d even done the dishes “butt naked” earlier that day — an admission that Kris Jenner had a pretty great reaction to.

After celebrating their union with three separate wedding ceremonies earlier in 2022, Kravis is clearly still in the honeymoon phase (though it could be argued that started long before they said “I do”). During the episode of The Kardashians “Prada You!” (opens in new tab) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had dinner with Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, where the eldest Kardashian sibling boasted about the joys of being able to have “adult time,” as Gamble called it. Kourtney told them:

Dude, this morning I did all the dishes completely butt naked. Not one thing on… Because at home we have six kids, and we don’t, you know, we sleep with clothes on.

I guess it’s true that with so many people in one house, one wouldn’t have the freedom to forgo clothing very often, and we know Kourtney Kardashian is proud of her “woman’s body,” as she should be. Kris Jenner’s reaction wasn’t one of empathy or even shock, but rather, she jokingly made an announcement to her daughter’s neighbors. Check it out below:

The famous momager pretended to shout at Kourtney Kardashian’s neighbors to go to her daughter’s house, before whispering, “She’s naked.”

Honestly, nobody can blame the Lemme founder for going au naturel around her own home when she is able to. She and Travis Barker blended their families when they became more than friends , and it wouldn't be surprising if their alone time took a hit. Kourtney Kardashian shares three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with Scott Disick, and Barker has two kids — Alabama and Landon — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while remaining close with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

Season 1 of The Kardashians showed the couple’s efforts to expand their family . They tried IVF on top of other strategies, including a no-sex cleanse, eating quail eggs and, Kourtney Kardashian said she was instructed by her doctor to drink Travis Barker’s semen four times a week.