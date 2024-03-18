Kristen Wiig’s Palm Royale Has Been Screened By Critics, And They Are Going Wild About Her Performance

Apple TV+ subscribers have been treated to some truly entertaining originals from the streamer over the past several months. Lessons in Chemistry, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Masters of the Air and Manhunt are just a few of the quality titles that have launched. Now, another show is set to join their ranks, and it’s Palm Royale , a period comedy starring and produced by Kristen Wiig. The show, which is based on Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, is just days away from its premiere at this point. And, as expected, critics have already had a chance to screen it. All in all, they seem mostly high on the ‘60s-set romp and are particularly going wild for Wiig’s performance.

Palm Royale, a 10-part miniseries, transports viewers to the year 1969 and mainly centers on the character of Maxine Simmons, who’s played by Kristen Wiig. Maxine seeks to navigate the stringent social structure that exists within the lavish community in which she lives and improve her own standing. And, in the process of doing so, she may or may not resort to some questionable methods. There’s also a star-studded ensemble in the mix, which includes Allison Janney, Laura Dern (who teamed up with Wiig as a producer) , Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson and TV queen Carol Burnett . There’s plenty of talent to behold, but Wiig seems to be a true standout. Collider’s Tania Hussain had nothing but praise for her work:

The Saturday Night Live alum’s outstanding display of comedy prowess gives the show its best moments as she commits to Maxine in the most full-bodied way possible. Through distinct quirks and mannerisms, Wiig seamlessly develops new vocal and facial attributes to make Maxine feel as real and relatable as possible. Amid slapstick comedy, she gives Maxine immense heart that's rooted in a lack of social awareness, making her endearing and an absolute delight to watch.

While she can definitely play a variety of roles, the Skeleton Twins alum is particularly strong at playing quirkier characters. This was referenced in a review of the show from The Guardian’s Joel Golby, who had mostly positive thoughts to share. His comments on the lead actress’ work may also get fans of Bridesmaids (which still works today) excited:

In Janney and Wiig, the show has two of the planet’s best tight-smile actresses. Wiig in particular brings over what she did so well in Bridesmaids and amplifies it: those excruciating social interactions where you don’t quite realise someone is being rude to you or that you’re being embarrassing – and it’s a lot of fun to watch them flare their eyes at each other like poolside apex predators.

Considering that, I wonder if this series might generate some pieces of dialogue that could be added to the list of Kristen Wiig’s funniest lines . It’s hard not to get that impression when you hear Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times give a glowing review of the production and Wiig’s “virtuoso performance” on it:

It takes all of Kristen Wiig’s magnificent arsenal of comedic and dramatic weapons to launch ‘Palm Royale’ to the land of Worth Your Time Investment. In this 10-part series from Apple TV+ set in Palm Beach high society in 1969, Wiig delivers a virtuoso performance in a role that calls for physical shtick, near-manic mood swings, a song or two, a dance or two and a bounty of perfectly delivered line readings. Wiig can put a spin on a few words of dialogue with the best of ‘em, and she’s a master at playing characters who are sometimes painfully unaware of how they’re perceived.

Not everyone is so taken with this new entry on the 2024 TV schedule , though. One person who wasn’t pleased with it was THR’s Angie Han, who praised the comedy’s visuals but opined that it lacks “true substance.” Nevertheless, she was positive when speaking about the work of the leading lady and the cast:

And the actors certainly come to play: Wiig brings an off-kilter intensity to Maxine’s Barbie-perfect looks and pageant-ready smiles, so that no matter how hard Maxine works to blend in she cannot help but stick out. Janney could play “imposing matriarch” in her sleep, but that makes it no less entertaining to watch her swan around in caftans while cutting Laura Dern’s feminist Linda down to size. Bibb is such a blast playing catty and bratty that I wouldn’t be surprised if her next lead role were cast off the strength of this one. And Ricky Martin, as snarky but secretly sweet bartender Robert, emerges as the closest thing this series has to a beating heart.

Given the talented actors that are present, I’m not too shocked that they bring their A-game. Ultimately though, it seems that Kristen Wiig’s performance is a major reason why the show is so entertaining. Coleman Spilde, a critic for The Daily Beast , also lauded her for her nuanced portrayal of Maxine:

Wiig is an asset to Palm Royale, given that the show’s writing leaves something to be desired. It’s not quite as funny as it could be, and there are occasional pockets of dead air where an off-the-cuff character remark or a little physical gag could easily punch up the material. But Wiig is so skilled that she holds the frame and makes something funny even when there’s nothing overtly comical happening. No one can inhabit a character like Wiig—especially one as subtly layered as Maxine—and Palm Royale is a testament to just how far her singular physicality and timing can take a series. And though the show does hit an occasional rhythmic snag, it settles back into its groove nicely and without too much obvious rejiggering. Like Maxine, you can never let them see you sweat!

It might be too early to say this, but I think the Wonder Woman 1984 actress may find herself at the center of Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG discussions come this awards season. Regardless of any of that though, this fan is just delighted to hear that critics are loving what she delivers through her latest performance. Check out her work when the first three episodes of Palm Royale hit Apple TV+ on March 20 and air weekly from there.