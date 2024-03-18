Kristen Wiig’s Palm Royale Has Been Screened By Critics, And They Are Going Wild About Her Performance
We may have another all-time performance from the actress.
Apple TV+ subscribers have been treated to some truly entertaining originals from the streamer over the past several months. Lessons in Chemistry, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Masters of the Air and Manhunt are just a few of the quality titles that have launched. Now, another show is set to join their ranks, and it’s Palm Royale, a period comedy starring and produced by Kristen Wiig. The show, which is based on Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, is just days away from its premiere at this point. And, as expected, critics have already had a chance to screen it. All in all, they seem mostly high on the ‘60s-set romp and are particularly going wild for Wiig’s performance.
Palm Royale, a 10-part miniseries, transports viewers to the year 1969 and mainly centers on the character of Maxine Simmons, who’s played by Kristen Wiig. Maxine seeks to navigate the stringent social structure that exists within the lavish community in which she lives and improve her own standing. And, in the process of doing so, she may or may not resort to some questionable methods. There’s also a star-studded ensemble in the mix, which includes Allison Janney, Laura Dern (who teamed up with Wiig as a producer), Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson and TV queen Carol Burnett. There’s plenty of talent to behold, but Wiig seems to be a true standout. Collider’s Tania Hussain had nothing but praise for her work:
While she can definitely play a variety of roles, the Skeleton Twins alum is particularly strong at playing quirkier characters. This was referenced in a review of the show from The Guardian’s Joel Golby, who had mostly positive thoughts to share. His comments on the lead actress’ work may also get fans of Bridesmaids (which still works today) excited:
Considering that, I wonder if this series might generate some pieces of dialogue that could be added to the list of Kristen Wiig’s funniest lines. It’s hard not to get that impression when you hear Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times give a glowing review of the production and Wiig’s “virtuoso performance” on it:
Not everyone is so taken with this new entry on the 2024 TV schedule, though. One person who wasn’t pleased with it was THR’s Angie Han, who praised the comedy’s visuals but opined that it lacks “true substance.” Nevertheless, she was positive when speaking about the work of the leading lady and the cast:
Given the talented actors that are present, I’m not too shocked that they bring their A-game. Ultimately though, it seems that Kristen Wiig’s performance is a major reason why the show is so entertaining. Coleman Spilde, a critic for The Daily Beast, also lauded her for her nuanced portrayal of Maxine:
It might be too early to say this, but I think the Wonder Woman 1984 actress may find herself at the center of Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG discussions come this awards season. Regardless of any of that though, this fan is just delighted to hear that critics are loving what she delivers through her latest performance. Check out her work when the first three episodes of Palm Royale hit Apple TV+ on March 20 and air weekly from there.
