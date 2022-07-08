Kylie Jenner Calls Out TikTok User For Lying About Baby’s Screams In Her House After He Posted A Viral Video

There’s an insane amount of intrigue surrounding all things Kardashian and Jenner, but fans aren’t just interested in what the famous family members are edited into doing on the screen. People want all the mundane details , too, which became apparent when a delivery driver’s TikTok post went viral after he described his adventure that was "delivering pepperoni to Kylie Jenner." However, after the driver said he was able to see inside her house and heard a baby scream, the billionaire entrepreneur clapped back in her own post and accused the driver of lying.

Instacart employee Pablo Tamayo appeared excited — and said he was “nervous” and “shaking” — when he got the call to deliver some groceries to makeup mogul and reality star billionaire Kylie Jenner. In describing the errand on TikTok , Tamayo said a member of her security team took him through the gate and down a pathway “with a river beneath it,” giving him a look into the “whole house,” where he said he heard a baby screaming. The Life of Kylie star responded in her own post to dispute the claims, and in a since-deleted comment (via Life&Style ), Jenner wrote:

no one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry. recipe coming soon lol . . . i did not order this myself. ! he WAS tiipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??

Kylie Jenner’s TikTok showed her with Travis Scott and daughter Stormi eating a delicious-looking sandwich that appeared to have the pepperonis that Pablo Tamayo delivered. Despite the Instacart driver’s claim that, “It’s literally a $12 order for fucking pepperoni, this bitch could have paid me more,” Jenner said he did receive a tip via the app.

A number of commenters on both TikTok posts seem to believe Kylie Jenner’s version of things, as the driver does appear to hand the delivery over to Jenner’s security team, and it seems unlikely the driver would be asked to follow him back to the house. Whether or not he was “lying for attention,” as the Kylie Cosmetics founder alleged, Pablo Tamayo really did just seem excited at the unexpected celebrity run-in, as he posted multiple comments about how he was, “CRYING SCREAMING THROWING TF UP,” and in response to Jenner’s post with her sandwich, he said, “I KNOW I really fed them.” Check out the excitement on display in his original post:

Being as recognizable as she is, Kylie Jenner doesn’t get to go out and shop for her own groceries, as we know from an episode of The Kardashians in Season 1. In “Where I’ve Been and Where I Wanna Go,” the mother of two and Kris Jenner had a blast doing “normal” things, like taking their vehicle through a carwash and pumping their own gas. The makeup mogul also said she relished being able to pick out her own items at the supermarket. It's a good thing she's got Instacart for all the other times!