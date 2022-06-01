Kylie Jenner Channels Spider-Man In A See-Through Bodysuit In Support Of Her Cosmetics Line, And Yes There’s A Mask Involved

Sometimes the Kardashian/Jenner clan has great fashion moments, as Kim Kardashian just did when she layered two designer dresses for Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding. Sometimes they have impactful fashion moments, such as when Kylie got a slew of people to vote after posting a bikini photo. And sometimes they have perplexing fashion moments, such as when Kim and co. have worn gravity-defying dresses . Kylie herself just had another notable fashion moment in a see-through dress, and while I’m not certain where it will fall in the history of Kardashian/Jenner moments, she’s certainly channeling a Spidey look here.

Alright, so the bodysuit is see-through and the suit and face mask are bright pink, so she's not doing a very good job if she's trying to hide her superheroine identity. In fact, Kylie posted a series of glamour shots in the masked look, which you can see in full on her Instagram page, all of which have garnered some attention from fans, friends and even her new show, The Kardashians, as you can see below.

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner, Instagram)

I’m not the only one to see the face mask and immediately make a superhero connection. In fact, in the comments of another post, Kardashian superfan Johnny Cyrus actually joked, “spider man is shaking !!!!!” (Though, to note, one less kind commenter replied back “low budget Spider-Man.")

This wasn’t Kylie Jenner’s only look at the outfit. In a separate post, The Kardashians star mentioned it was just “another day at the office.” Not exactly business casual at Kylie Cosmetics. On that post, her sister Khloé Kardashian remarked, “You’re just being rude now,” seemingly in regards to how great the new mom looks. Separately, Star Lash entrepreneur Yris Palmer also hit the nail on the head, noting, “I mean… mom of two goals.” (Jenner had her second child back in February of this year.)

Nor was it the only time Kylie Jenner has opted for a brightly colored, see-through look similar to this one. At the 2019 Met Gala, she famously channeled fishnets in a bright purple Versace dress. In that case, it was semi-sheer and there were feathers involved. (She was also seen in fishnet pants that year, so it seems this sort of look is one she favors.)

(Image credit: (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images))

Kylie Jenner and her famous siblings often get up to some incredible fashion shoots, and sometimes they even cross-promote, as Kylie’s helped out her sister Kim’s SKIMS line and Kylie and Kendall have pouted together for makeup's sake and more in the past. I’m still not sure how I feel about a netted face mask; however, if fishnet’s making a comeback, I’m generally here for it.