Kendall Jenner's Pout Is Looking As Impressive As Kylie's In Brand New Photo Of The Two Sisters
By Heidi Venable published
Lip fillers or makeup?
There’s never a dull moment in the lives of Kendall and Kylie Jenner. As the Kardashians’ younger sisters prepare for the premiere of the family’s new Hulu reality series, they’ve also got another project in the works, and it seems Kendall may have taken a page out of the makeup mogul’s book for this one. In new images promoting their upcoming Kendall X Kylie cosmetics collaboration, the model boasts an impressive pout, similar to that of her younger sister, who has made billions of dollars off of her lips’ popularity.
So did the older Jenner sister get fillers, or is her new look simply the work of the makeup? Fans have been scrutinizing Kendall Jenner for years regarding plastic surgery. Other members of her family have been open about the work they’ve had, but Kendall has repeatedly denied partaking. The spotlight has been particularly bright on Kendall in the last few months, with fans on her Instagram commenting that she looks different.
Whatever she’s doing, she looks fantastic alongside her sister, as they announced April 6 as the launch date for the limited edition Kendall Collection:
A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics)
A photo posted by on
The kit will feature a pressed powder palette, blush and highlighter quad, a lip crayon set and lip gloss. Multiple posts to the Kylie Cosmetic site gave fans a sneak peek at the packaging, as well as pictures of the gorgeous sisters surrounded by purple flowers.
The sisters have been known to make their lips look bigger by over-lining their lips to create a fuller shape. In fact, that’s what Kylie Jenner told fans she’d done, when she was 16 years old and fans first noticed that her pout had gotten noticeably poutier. Years later she admitted she wished she hadn’t lied about getting lip fillers, and just told the truth, but she was afraid at the time of setting a bad example for her younger fans.
Kendall Jenner was actually one of her critics back in the day. Back in 2015 on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she told Kylie Jenner she thought her lips were too big.
In 2017 Kendall Jenner addressed rumors that she’d had multiple procedures performed, saying it didn’t make sense that as a model she would even want to reconstruct her face. She said on an Instagram Live (via The Sun):
However, that was years ago, and a woman is certainly entitled to change her mind. In October 2021 the supermodel was seen leaving a building where plastic surgeon Jason B. Diamond has an office, wearing a full face mask, The Sun reported. As a number of procedures are performed in that office, it’s unknown what procedures Kendall Jenner had done (if any).
Regardless of how or why Kendall Jenner’s pout is on par with her makeup mogul sister’s, they both look stunning, and in the end the only thing that matters is how they feel about themselves. According to the trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians, the Jenner sisters will be also featured on the new show, and it looks like we’ll get a look into the personal and professional lives of the famous family members. The reality series premieres April 14 and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription. In the meantime, check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other premieres are coming soon!
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.