Kendall Jenner's Pout Is Looking As Impressive As Kylie's In Brand New Photo Of The Two Sisters

There’s never a dull moment in the lives of Kendall and Kylie Jenner. As the Kardashians’ younger sisters prepare for the premiere of the family’s new Hulu reality series , they’ve also got another project in the works, and it seems Kendall may have taken a page out of the makeup mogul’s book for this one. In new images promoting their upcoming Kendall X Kylie cosmetics collaboration, the model boasts an impressive pout, similar to that of her younger sister, who has made billions of dollars off of her lips’ popularity.

So did the older Jenner sister get fillers, or is her new look simply the work of the makeup? Fans have been scrutinizing Kendall Jenner for years regarding plastic surgery. Other members of her family have been open about the work they’ve had, but Kendall has repeatedly denied partaking. The spotlight has been particularly bright on Kendall in the last few months, with fans on her Instagram commenting that she looks different.

Whatever she’s doing, she looks fantastic alongside her sister, as they announced April 6 as the launch date for the limited edition Kendall Collection:

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) A photo posted by on

The kit will feature a pressed powder palette, blush and highlighter quad, a lip crayon set and lip gloss. Multiple posts to the Kylie Cosmetic site gave fans a sneak peek at the packaging, as well as pictures of the gorgeous sisters surrounded by purple flowers.

The sisters have been known to make their lips look bigger by over-lining their lips to create a fuller shape. In fact, that’s what Kylie Jenner told fans she’d done, when she was 16 years old and fans first noticed that her pout had gotten noticeably poutier. Years later she admitted she wished she hadn’t lied about getting lip fillers , and just told the truth, but she was afraid at the time of setting a bad example for her younger fans.

Kendall Jenner was actually one of her critics back in the day. Back in 2015 on Keeping Up with the Kardashians , she told Kylie Jenner she thought her lips were too big.

No one needs anything. Everybody’s beautiful.

In 2017 Kendall Jenner addressed rumors that she’d had multiple procedures performed, saying it didn’t make sense that as a model she would even want to reconstruct her face. She said on an Instagram Live (via The Sun ):

All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction — look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!’ I was like, this is CRAZY. I didn’t even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like, ‘Oh, so she’s defending herself — she must be guilty.’ … As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.

However, that was years ago, and a woman is certainly entitled to change her mind. In October 2021 the supermodel was seen leaving a building where plastic surgeon Jason B. Diamond has an office, wearing a full face mask, The Sun reported. As a number of procedures are performed in that office, it’s unknown what procedures Kendall Jenner had done (if any).