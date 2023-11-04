Kylie Jenner Frolicked In A Faux Leather Halter Top To Show Off Her New Clothing Line In Viral TikTok, But Apparently The Marketing Isn’t Working

Each member of the Kardashian-Jenner family tree has carved out a niche for themselves in the business world. Kim Kardashian has the multibillion-dollar shapewear company SKIMS , Khloé Kardashian created Good American jeans , Kourtney expanded her lifestyle brand Poosh with Lemme gummies, and Kendall Jenner has her 818 tequila. Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, has mostly been known for her makeup … until now. The youngest of the reality TV sisters recently launched Khy, a new clothing brand, and she showed off some of her items by strutting around in a faux leather halter top. However, following the drop, it seems the marketing may not have worked as intended.

Kylie Jenner didn’t give much warning to her hundreds of millions of followers, announcing Khy’s forthcoming fashion line just a week ahead of its launch. She donned some of the faux leather items (causing PETA to sing her praises ) in a viral TikTok video, in which she appeared to be jaunting around Paris and catching up on some news in her fancy digs before sidling up to a bar to sip on espresso. See it all for yourself:

Kylie Jenner definitely seems to be reclaiming her individuality, as she looks like she’s soaking in all that lovely alone time (though I’m tempted to count that huge croissant as a whole separate person). Her faux leather clothes stand apart from the posh decor that surrounds her, but Khy seems to be all about Kylie doing what makes Kylie happy.

“Drop 001" is a collaboration with Namilia featuring a dozen all-black pieces, and The Kardashians star apparently plans to follow that up with drops featuring different designers and different looks. She also apparently aims to make the clothing more accessible, with price points under $200.

However, some think the release may not have been as successful as Kylie Jenner would have hoped. Buzzfeed points out that days after the drop only a few of the 12 items have sold out — a rarity in the world of KarJenner businesses. Consider that Kylie Cosmetics were well-known to sell out quickly anytime there was a new release. Even Kim Kardashian’s divisive SKIMS swim gloves flew off the proverbial shelves.

There could be a number of reasons that don’t automatically signal that Khy’s debut was a flop. For one, Kylie Jenner may have stocked the items better to make them more available, which would seemingly line up with making the items less expensive. There’s also the possibility that word didn’t spread quickly enough, given the small window of advertising time she gave herself (though with nearly 400 million Instagram followers, I’m willing to bet quite a few people got the memo).

There are a couple of other possibilities, however, including that Khy could be suffering from some controversy after artist Betsy Johnson accused the brand of ripping off her line PRODUCTS, which features similar looks. There’s also a question of quality, as many in Kylie Jenner’s Instagram comments recalled issues with Kylie Swim products.