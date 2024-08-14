Kylie Jenner Reveals Why She Didn’t Like Their Reality Show Being Called Keeping Up With The Kardashians And Why Mom Kris Was Adamant About The Name
Kris Jenner is a mastermind.
You can’t talk about reality television without the Kardashian-Jenner family coming to mind. Kim Kardashian and her siblings skyrocketed to fame after the launch of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007, and to this day they remain on the 2024 TV schedule and are among the most recognizable celebrities in the world. Kylie Jenner remembers the day her mom Kris informed her and her siblings about the show, and it turns out she and sister Kendall took issue with the name (but not for the reason you might think). Either way, the title of the show was non-negotiable to Kris Jenner, and Kylie explained why.
Kylie Jenner was 9 years old when the cameras started rolling on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She opened up to British Vogue about her upbringing, admitting that she doesn’t remember a time before their house was filled with lights and cameras, and paparazzi hounded her on the street. What she does recall, though, was having an issue with the E! reality show’s name. Kylie said:
There’s definitely a part of me that always wondered how Kendall and Kylie Jenner felt about their name not being part of the show and having to live under the “Kardashian” umbrella, especially with Kendall identifying more with the Jenner side of her family. But it turns out it was the length of the title — not the "Kardashian" aspect — that gave the Jenner sisters pause.
Leave it to Kris Jenner, though, to be thinking 10 steps ahead about ensuring Kim Kardashian’s — and the others, too, of course — longevity in the pop culture realm. The title of the reality show might seem like a very specific hill to die on, but consider this: Not long before KUWTK, two of Kris’ stepsons, Brandon and Brody Jenner, starred on The Princes of Malibu. That reality show didn’t last long, but with a title like that, how easy would it have been to replace the Jenners with another well-to-do Southern California family?
I, of course, have no idea if that thought was anywhere near Kris Jenner’s mind when she went to battle for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but I can see and appreciate exactly how brilliant the move was.
For one thing, I fully agree with Kylie and Kendall Jenner that Keeping Up with the Kardashians is a mouthful, but that’s part of the genius — it’s memorable. And just as much as having “Kardashian” in the name of the show secured the family’s place as its stars, it also kept their name in everybody’s mouths.
These days there are no gimmicks needed to keep the Kardashians and Jenners relevant, and their current series on Hulu has mercifully been shortened to simply The Kardashians. Because when it comes to one of the most famous families on the planet, that’s literally all you need to say.
The Kardashians is available to stream with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.