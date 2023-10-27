Kylie Jenner’s Seen House Of The Dragon 5 Times, But Admits There’s One Movie Her Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Starred In She’s Also A Fan Of

It turns out, our girl Kylie Jenner is a big sci-fi and fantasy fan. Like many of us, The Kardashians star has been captivated by worlds like Westeros and Arrakis, however, she’s a bigger fan than you might expect. To my surprise, the make-up mogul has actually seen House of the Dragon five times, and on top of that, she also recently admitted that she’s a pretty big fan of one of her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet’s biggest movies too, and we love to see it.

(Image credit: Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO)

Kylie Jenner Has Seen House Of The Dragon Five Times

During Kylie Jenner’s 2022 year in review , she revealed that her favorite TV show, like many folks last year, was the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. However, she’s probably seen it more times than the average fan, as she said:

Favorite TV show this year, obviously House of the Dragon. I've watched the whole thing, it's hard to say. Probably like five times now.

I think it’s safe to say that the reality star got good use out of her Max subscription just by watching HOTD. However, it’s totally understandable why she fell so in love with the show. The complex drama set in the familiar yet expansive world of Westeros was so enthralling that while it was airing I would literally count down the days until new episodes dropped. Also, the show is so jam-packed with intricate stories and details that she probably picked up more and more meaning on each rewatch. Not to mention, the House of the Dragon cast is A+! Overall, it’s a show made for multiple viewings.

Now, the question becomes, will she watch Season 2 of House of the Dragon the same number of times? While we’ll have to wait a bit for that answer, luckily she did reveal another franchise she loves, and her boyfriend is very involved with it.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

She’s Also A Fan Of Timothée Chalamet's Big Sci-Fi Hit

After revealing her love for the Game of Thrones prequel, Jenner shared another genre franchise she really likes, and it’s the incredible sci-fi flick Dune. Of course, there’s a little more personal bias here. Her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet is the lead of Dune and Dune: Part Two’s cast .

The two have been seen making out at the U.S. Open and they were spotted at a Beyoncé concert together , so it seems like they’re going strong. And while I’m sure Jenner liked the movie beforehand, she probably loves it even more now that she has such a personal connection to it.

Kylie Jenner was asked about Dune while speaking with the WSJ (via People ). The journalist asked if she was a fan of the blockbuster from 2021, and she smiled, saying:

I do love that movie.

I would assume, based on her love for House of the Dragon, that Jenner loves a genre project, and it seems likely that she was a fan of Dune before dating Chalamet. I mean, who isn’t a fan of Dune? I also bet her relationship with the Paul Atreides actor is making her super excited for the eventual release of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two – which was delayed and moved to the 2024 movie schedule .