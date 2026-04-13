Diddy’s Neighbors (Allegedly) Have Some Strong Thoughts About Him Possibly Being Released From Prison Early

As of late, Sean “Diddy” Combs and his legal team have been working to appeal his conviction and have him released from prison early. The 56-year-old rapper and his legal team took a major step forward in that process when a court hearing was arranged for their oral arguments to be heard. That hearing was held on April 9 and, during it, Combs’ lawyers presented alleged evidence and argued for his immediate release. While it’s still unclear whether Diddy will be successful but, per insiders, his neighbors have concerns.

How Do Diddy’s Neighbors Allegedly Feel About Him Possibly Exiting Prison Early?

Combs owns two homes – one in the Holmby Hills suburb of Los Angeles and one in Miami’s Star Island. Residents near his LA-based abode are reportedly the ones feeling uneasy about him possibly being released early. Sources for TMZ alleges that neighbors are worried about Diddy bringing unwanted attention to the area upon his return. Among Combs’ high-profile neighbors are ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt, model Miranda Kerr and director Ridley Scott (and Scott was flummoxed when the feds raided Diddy’s home in 2024).

Insiders also claim residents are concerned about Combs’ older kids reinitiating undesirable habits once their father is out of prison. Per the report, Diddy’s children would throw loud parties that would lead to visits from law enforcement. However, another source disputed that claim, saying that the kids let neighbors know about parties beforehand. Additionally, it’s said that only Combs’ 18-year-old twin daughters – D'Lila and Jessie – and his aunt are currently living in the house.

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As far as the neighborhood goes, residents aren’t the only ones who are being impacted by Diddy’s incarceration and potential release. TMZ also reports that realtors who are showing homes in the area have been disclosing the Combs connection. Per the outlet, the realtors are concerned that they could face lawsuits if they don’t share that information. What’s unclear is whether those home sellers are also mentioning anything about the rapper’s appeal.

Why Did Diddy Go To Prison, And What’s Going On With His Appeal?

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Sean Combs’ homes were raided in 2024 as part of a federal investigation into sex-trafficking, and he was arrested later that year. In May 2025, Combs went on trial, and it ended in July with him receiving a mixed verdict. The Sean John mogul was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted on the more serious charges, which were sex-trafficking and racketeering. By that fall, Combs was sentenced to four years (roughly 50 months) in prison, and he’s currently serving that time at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Efforts to appeal Diddy’s conviction began shortly after he went to prison. Around the time the “Show Me Your Soul” singer was transferred to Fort Dix, he saw a legal victory due to a U.S. Circuit Court Judge approving his request to have his appeal process expedited. Combs’ lawyers have since argued that Judge Arun Subramanian – who presided over his trial – relied on his own findings to determine that the women who made assault claims against their client were “coerced,” “exploited” and “forced” into those sexual situations.

Combs’ guilty charges came under The Mann Act, and his lawyers have consistently argued that Judge Subramanian – who they've referred to as the "thirteenth juror” – handed out a sentence that was higher than the legal statute for crimes that fall under the Mann Act. That argument came up again during the recent hearing, per NBC News. The past few months have also seen Combs’ attorneys argue that his actions were protected by the First Amendment due to him supposedly just engaging in voyeurism (or watching sexual activity).

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Prosecutors, however, filed their own paperwork earlier this year, and they don’t agree with the arguments from Diddy’s lawyers. At the oral arguments hearing, prosecutors sought to uphold Judge Subramanian’s decision and argue that the conviction was apt for the offenses. Abiding by protocol, the three-judge panel at the hearing didn’t immediately provide a ruling. So, as of right now, Diddy’s neighbors – and the public at large – will have to wait and see if he does get released and move back into his house.