I Love Selena Gomez And Jennifer Aniston's Decade-Long Friendship, And Their Hilarious Jabs At Paul Rudd Make It Even Better

What happens when Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston come together for Galentine’s Day? They say super sweet things about their longtime friendship and watch one of the best '90s movies together! The two celebrities, who are besties in real life, reunited to promote both of their beauty lines, and somehow Paul Rudd’s ageless beauty also came into play.

Did you know Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez are actual friends? The pair of icons apparently met through mutual management teams back in 2015 and instantly hit it off. On Wednesday, the two of them collaborated for a Los Angeles Galentine’s Day event that had them wearing matching black outfits and promoting their beauty brands. Look at them gal-palling together at the event:

What an iconic friendship! While speaking at the beauty event, Gomez said,

I've known Jen for over a decade now, and she's someone I've always looked up to ... she's always been there for me. It's nice to have people in your life who can just be there and hear you out and [give] me great advice.

Along with Selena Gomez totally being a kindred spirit of ours who binge watches Friends on days off , she knows the actress behind Rachel Green. While that has to be surreal for the 32-year-old after looking up to her growing up, Aniston sounded like she gets a lot out of their friendship too. In her words:

[We] sister-mother each other equally as best as we can.

Selena Gomez’s cosmetic company, Rare Beauty, has been the singer/actor’s massively successful business venture since it was founded in 2020. Aniston, on the other hand, founded her plant-based haircare company LolaVie in 2021. It’s so lovely to see both of them together collaborating to empower both of their brands.

The Pair Had Some Hilarious Jabs To Throw Paul Rudd’s Way

At the Rare Beauty x LolaVie Galentine’s Event in LA, guests were treated to a screening of Clueless, which, of course, stars their mutual friend Paul Rudd. He was Mike Hannigan in the Friends cast way back when with Aniston and has worked with Selena Gomez in the 2016 movie The Fundamentals of Caring and Only Murders In The Building alongside the legends that are Martin Short and Steve Martin . When presenting the film, Aniston said this:

We felt his career is having a little bit of a dip... thought it would be good to just remind everyone who Paul Rudd is…[he] still looks the same age as he does when I met him.

This isn't the first time Aniston has poked fun at Rudd’s glow – for his birthday last year when he turned 55, she referred to him as an “ageless freak.” As Gomez also chimed in:

I've kept him good, but then I send him back to you.