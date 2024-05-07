'This Is Not A Drill' Michael Weatherly And Cote De Pablo Share A Cute Video Revealing The Title Of Their NCIS Spinoff

While it’s unfortunate that NCIS: Hawai’i was recently cancelled after just three seasons, the popular CBS franchise as a whole is thriving. In addition to the flagship show continuing into Season 22 and NCIS: Sydney being renewed for Season 2, there are two new shows on the way: NCIS: Origins, which follows Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 1991, and an untitled spinoff focused on Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David. Or rather, it used to be untitled, because actors Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have shared a cute video revealing that this NCIS spinoff will officially be called NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

As you’ll see in the below video that Weatherly shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the two of them first ruled out the titles NCIS: Europe and NCIS: Trust No One, and honestly, I would have been cool with the former. But understandably, NCIS: Tony & Ziva was what was ultimately selected, although the fan-suggested NCIS: Tiva would have also been a good pick given how many fans love seeing these two paired together.

This isn’t a drill! 🚨 NCIS: Tony & Ziva, starring Me and Cote de Pablo, is coming to #ParamountPlus! 💙 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/2xZwFMqLspMay 7, 2024

Although both Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo returned to NCIS separately following their respective exits as series regulars, this spinoff will be the first time that Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David have shared screen time in over a decade. That said, fans know these two have been reunited for several years now and have been raising their daughter Tali together, but NCIS: Tony & Ziva will complicate their lives. As previously announced: the title couple are forced to go on the run in Europe after Tony’s security company is attacked. It’s unclear if their daughter will accompany them or if she’ll be stashed someplace safe while her parents figure out who’s targeting them.

Michael Weatherly reaffirmed in this video that NCIS: Tony & Ziva will shoot in Europe this summer, and Cote de Pablo said that she expects “romance, the background of Europe, impossible situations that will make our life very complicated, but somehow a little something about love.” The video ends on an adorable note with the actress calling her co-star “chérie” after they say they’ll see each other soon.

Unlike the other NCIS shows, NCIS: Tony & Ziva will not air on CBS, as it’s instead being released exclusively to Paramount+ subscribers. CBS and Paramount+ executive George Cheeks said this is because it “felt more like a serialized streaming show, and also was an example of us trying to expand the aperture of NCIS, which is what we did with Criminal Minds on Paramount+.” Cheeks also stated that NCIS: Tony & Ziva’s first season will only consist of 10-13 episodes, which sounds about right for a streaming-exclusive series. No premiere date has been set yet, but since shooting begins this summer, presumably it won’t arrive until 2025.

Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for continuing coverage on NCIS: Tony & Ziva, including who will join Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo in the cast. Stay up to date with current programming using our 2024 TV schedule.