I dove into Dungeon Crawler Carl back in July, and now that I'm almost caught up on the book series, I have some major thoughts about the upcoming streaming series on Peacock. Mainly, I'm worried about how the streamer intends to pull this off, and whether I'll actually get to see the series the way we all want to.

We don't have a date for when to expect Dungeon Crawler Carl to arrive for those with a Peacock subscription. Hell, we don't even know who will be playing Carl. What I do know is that making this series the way fans want it to be will be expensive, and I'm admittedly unsure if any executive is ready to pay that price.

(Image credit: Dandy House)

Dungeon Crawler Carl Will Need An Astronomical Budget To Be Done Correctly

Dungeon Crawler Carl is one of the best-selling book series of recent years, and its name recognition is growing. That said, it's not Harry Potter, and while the upcoming series for that HBO Max show received a massive budget for its streaming debut, I'm not sure DCC would get the same.

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I say that because Peacock recently had one of its biggest wins ever with Ted, which is unlikely to continue for Season 3 because the CGI to make the character is too expensive. Keep in mind that's one character in a show that is otherwise entirely live-action.

Anyone who has read Dungeon Crawler Carl knows that the show will at least need a Ted budget to make Princess Donut, not to mention all the various creatures and aliens that appear throughout the series. Even using practical effects, it'll be a massive undertaking to recreate some of these wild fights, encounters, and events that occur in the books. Maybe Peacock is ready to break out the pocketbook for a proven property, but given its recent history, I've felt apprehensive about the studio's willingness to do so.

(Image credit: Audible Studios/Dandy House)

It May Take Far Too Long To Adapt The Series For Streaming

Not only is the budget for Dungeon Crawler Carl massive, but each floor of the Dungeon also transforms the series entirely. A lot of sets will need to be scrapped entirely and rebuilt, which will only impact the amount of time it takes between seasons. The events of the book only take place over the course of a few months, but I imagine adapting it all to streaming would take years, if not longer.

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If there's one thing I hate in this modern era of television, it's waiting multiple years for new seasons. As mentioned, however, I'm not sure how it could happen any other way. This is going to be a big series, and if it isn't, it's going to disappoint a lot of people.

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As much as I'd love to be an optimist about this upcoming series I'm still very excited about, I'm genuinely worried about how anyone can hope to pull it off. To me, the Dungeon Crawler Carl show feels like something that could very well get stuck in development hell, and it could take another decade before we see some iteration of it. Like, maybe we won't see anything until the series is actually finished, so people will know what is worth adapting and what can be cut.

I remain hopeful for the Dungeon Crawler Carl series, if not entirely optimistic. There's plenty of other more positive fans on the site, however, so stick with us when more updates arrive on this anticipated adaptation.