There's More To Love Is Blind's Madison And Alex Break Up, And Now That I've Heard The Details The Season 8 Reunion Can't Come Soon Enough

Things didn't end in the pods!

Alex and Madison in the pods in Love Is Blind Season 8
(Image credit: Netflix)

When Love Is Blind returned for the 2025 TV schedule on Valentine’s Day, I once again got invested in what goes down in the pods between a fresh batch of singles. Although they didn’t end up getting engaged and therein moving forward in the experiment, one of the most interesting couplings to watch was between Alex and Madison. Ahead of new episodes from Season 8 soon becoming available to stream with a Netflix subscription, it’s been revealed their relationship didn’t end in the pods.

In a newly revealed sneak peek from one of the three upcoming episodes dropping this Friday, Madison and Alex return to the show for a cast gathering. During it, Madison updates Lauren on what happened after she left the pods after her and Alex’s breakup. In her words:

The first message I get is from Alex, and he’s like ‘Oh my fucking God.’ Basically, I think he just saw me finally… Yeah, and he was like, ‘Meet me at the airport. Meet me at the airport.’ And I kept being like, ‘Did we not just break up?’ And he was like, ‘At least just give me a hug,’ and I was like, ‘Fine.’

Ugh, this is why Love Is Blind is one of the best Netflix shows to binge! There are always some kinds of drama and developments that occur throughout the experiment. When Alex got his phone back after leaving the show, it sounds like he instantly looked Madison up on social media and was in awe of her beauty, and asked to rendezvous before their flights to Minneapolis. As Madison continued:

We meet at the airport, and the whole time, he was just like, ‘Wow. You are so beautiful. Stay here with me in L.A.' I’m like ‘We just broke up.’ You know what? I put my all into those pods, and if it didn’t work then, like, it’s not going to work now. But I could tell he was very much like ‘Let’s make this work.’

Now, we haven’t heard Alex’s side of the story yet, but according to Madison, when they met up at the airport he walked back on their breakup, and even invited her to spend some time with him in Los Angeles. However, Madison was still reeling from the fallout they’d just had, and felt it would perhaps be a waste of time to pursue something that had just ended. Check out the clip below:

Alex DMs Madison | Love is Blind: Season 8 | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Alex DMs Madison | Love is Blind: Season 8 | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

So, now the next episodes of Love Is Blind can’t come soon enough, because I’m so curious how Madison and Alex’s presence at the gathering will go. (Not to mention Mason likely being there as well!) I don’t see these two getting back together, but I’m especially curious what will happen next, and how they will reflect on the whole experience when the reunion comes out after the finale.

When Madison previously spoke to People about her experience on the show, she said while she admired Alex for being “upbeat,” she also thought there was some “toxic positivity” going on as well. She also felt “invalidated” by him taking Mason’s side and it made her question their viability as a couple. As she explained:

What I'm looking for in a partner is someone who's able to sit in those heavy emotions and not feel uncomfortable by it and not feel like they have to push it away with positivity. And I think I saw that Alex did that often.

While Madison and Alex didn’t work out, I am cautiously optimistic about the results this season. You can check out what the hosts told CinemaBlend when Nick Lachey said it was a “wholesome” season and I talked to them about my reunion idea.

