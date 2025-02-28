There's More To Love Is Blind's Madison And Alex Break Up, And Now That I've Heard The Details The Season 8 Reunion Can't Come Soon Enough
Things didn't end in the pods!
When Love Is Blind returned for the 2025 TV schedule on Valentine’s Day, I once again got invested in what goes down in the pods between a fresh batch of singles. Although they didn’t end up getting engaged and therein moving forward in the experiment, one of the most interesting couplings to watch was between Alex and Madison. Ahead of new episodes from Season 8 soon becoming available to stream with a Netflix subscription, it’s been revealed their relationship didn’t end in the pods.
In a newly revealed sneak peek from one of the three upcoming episodes dropping this Friday, Madison and Alex return to the show for a cast gathering. During it, Madison updates Lauren on what happened after she left the pods after her and Alex’s breakup. In her words:
Ugh, this is why Love Is Blind is one of the best Netflix shows to binge! There are always some kinds of drama and developments that occur throughout the experiment. When Alex got his phone back after leaving the show, it sounds like he instantly looked Madison up on social media and was in awe of her beauty, and asked to rendezvous before their flights to Minneapolis. As Madison continued:
Now, we haven’t heard Alex’s side of the story yet, but according to Madison, when they met up at the airport he walked back on their breakup, and even invited her to spend some time with him in Los Angeles. However, Madison was still reeling from the fallout they’d just had, and felt it would perhaps be a waste of time to pursue something that had just ended. Check out the clip below:
So, now the next episodes of Love Is Blind can’t come soon enough, because I’m so curious how Madison and Alex’s presence at the gathering will go. (Not to mention Mason likely being there as well!) I don’t see these two getting back together, but I’m especially curious what will happen next, and how they will reflect on the whole experience when the reunion comes out after the finale.
When Madison previously spoke to People about her experience on the show, she said while she admired Alex for being “upbeat,” she also thought there was some “toxic positivity” going on as well. She also felt “invalidated” by him taking Mason’s side and it made her question their viability as a couple. As she explained:
While Madison and Alex didn’t work out, I am cautiously optimistic about the results this season. You can check out what the hosts told CinemaBlend when Nick Lachey said it was a “wholesome” season and I talked to them about my reunion idea.
