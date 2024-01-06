I Binge-Watched Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers, And I Have So Many Questions About Season 2

Spoilers are ahead for Season 1 of The Buccaneers, if you aren’t caught up, you can stream the series with an Apple TV+ subscription .

While the 2024 TV schedule is kicking into high gear, I spent the first days of the New Year binge-watching one of Apple TV+’s offerings from 2023. As someone who adores Bridgerton, and is impatiently awaiting the Season 3 premiere , I needed some period romance in my life, and The Buccaneers did the trick! I zoomed through the series all about a group of American gals finding love and friendship in England. When I finished it, my thoughts were immediately taken over by questions about all the loose ends from Season 1’s finale and how they might impact Season 2.

Let me tell you, I was entranced by the lives of The Buccaneers, and clearly fans were too, as the show was swiftly renewed for Season 2. So, after I finished one of Apple TV+’s best shows , I had so many questions about its cliffhanger finale. Now, let's chat about them:

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

How Will Guy And Nan Be Reunited?

When I finished streaming The Buccaneers , the first question that immediately came to me was: How on Earth will Guy (Matthew Broome) and Nan (Kristine Frøseth) be reunited? While the two had been making eyes at each other all season, they didn’t truly act on their feelings until the finale. They decided to run away together on the night before Nan’s wedding to Theo (Guy Remmers), however, after Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) told her sister that her husband was abusing her, those plans quickly changed.

Instead of Nan going with Guy, Jinny takes her place to escape James. It’s a valiant gesture from the soon-to-be-duchess, however, it makes me question her future with her real love.

Right before Guy and Jinny left in their carriage, Nan and Guy shared a sweet moment. They told each other they love one another and would be reunited someday. However, with Nan getting married and Guy getting on a boat to travel the world, I have absolutely no idea how that will happen.

I assume the male love interest will make his way back to England in Season 2, however, things will be tricky because Nan married Theo. Overall, this is the primary question I have going into Season 2, and I can’t wait to see how the love triangle between Nan, Theo and Guy impacts everything moving forward.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Does Theo Know What’s Going On With Guy, Nan and Jinny?

So, the question above leads to my next query: Does Theo know about the plan Guy and Nan devised to save Jinny?

My instincts say yes. We don’t know what Nan told him when she went to his painting room, and Theo’s mom (Amelia Bullmore) was aware of the plan to save Jinny -- though she seemingly knows about Guy and Nan. So, that leads me to believe Theo’s fiancée let him in on the plan.

Since he is a stand-up guy, and truly loves Nan, Theo will likely want what’s best for her, even if it hurts him. Therefore, I think he’d be willing to go through with her plan to get married so her sister can escape. Of course, it’s also possible that Nan only gave him half the truth. However, he’s aware of her feelings for Guy, so she may have informed him about everything.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

How Will Conchitta And Richard Move Forward After His Father Dropped That Major Bomb?

One of the biggest subplots of The Buccaneers was the marriage of Conchitta (Alisha Boe), a free-spirited American, and Richard (Josh Dylan), a lord from a stiff English family. The primary conflict with them comes when they moved back to England. Conchitta is forced to suppress her true self. Meanwhile, Richard dealt with an identity crisis between picking a free life with his wife and child or doing what his family expects of him.

At the end of Season 1, it seemed like this issue was resolved. Richard stood up to his mother and Conchitta's father informed her that his family fortune was gone. This allowed the two to finally be free of their families. However, Richard’s dad drops a bomb in the finale, revealing that he’s sick and it is time for his son to take over the family.

So, will Conchitta and Richard embrace their new roles and change the Marable family for the better? Will this news be what kills them as a couple? Or will they continue with their plan to run away? Personally, I’m hoping Season 2 takes on the first of these options, however, we’ll just have to wait and find out what happens to our favorite married couple.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Will Nan’s Mom Actually Get A Divorce?

At the end of Season 1, Nan’s mom, Patricia (Christina Hendricks), decided to leave her husband after years of unhappy marriage. The St. George matriarch was inspired by her daughter’s courage to pursue what she wanted, and she chose to do that for herself, especially because Nan married a Duke.

She cited, on multiple occasions, that since Nan was marrying Theo, she could divorce her husband without worry of society exiling her, because she’d be part of an elite family. However, considering Nan’s messy circumstances, and the next question we’re about to discuss, I don’t know if she’ll actually go through with it.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Who Is Nan’s Birth Mother?

It’s revealed very early in the series that Nan’s mom is not her birth mom. However, we don’t know who is. So, when her father, Tracy (Adam James), runs up to Patricia to tell her Nan’s biological mother is in the vicinity, obviously that raises questions.

Will this woman be someone we have already been introduced to? Is Nan related to one of her dear friends? Could this woman be of even higher status than Theo? I have a million more questions about this topic, however, one thing I know for sure is the reveal of this woman will shake things up in Season 2.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Will James Go After Jinny And Guy?

James (Barney Fishwick) is very possessive of Jinny, and it's terrifying. He’s the reason Nan’s sister ran away, and it's his abuse that turns her into a shell of herself. He is a scary man, and Jinny did the right thing by running away with Guy.

However, when James found out Jinny had left, he bolted out of the church to find her. This leads me to wonder if he’ll chase his wife around the world to get her back. I assume he will, however, for Jinny’s safety, I really hope that doesn’t happen. She deserves to move on and be in a healthy and happy place physically, mentally and romantically.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

How Will Honoria And Mabels’ Relationship Evolve?

While The Buccaneers focuses primarily on heterosexual relationships, it’s also a great LGBTQ+ show because of the sweet romance between Honoria (Mia Threapleton) and Mabel (Josie Totah).

At the end of Season 1, they make an active choice to be together, despite queer relationships not being accepted at the time, and I’m so excited to see how this sweet relationship evolves.

Mabel came out to her sister, Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag), toward the end of the season, and I imagine that their friends will be just as accepting of her sexuality. I hope Honoria can find more freedom in this relationship and step into her voice as well. Mabel seems to give her confidence, and I love that so much for both of them. I hope in Season 2 they can help each other grow as their romance flourishes.