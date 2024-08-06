10 Movies Like Netflix’s A Family Affair To Watch If You Liked Nicole Kidman And Zac Efron’s Rom-Com

A Family Affair is a fun romantic comedy about a movie star falling for the mother of his assistant. It stars Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman, and Joey King. Though it’s neither one of Efron’s best movies nor Kidman’s best movies , it’s a very fun romantic comedy. It’s also nowhere near as bad as critics claim and has some enjoyable aspects . Sometimes you want a harmless silly movie with Zac Efron, and A Family Affair delivers. Movies like A Family Affair keep things silly in the best way.

If you loved this film and are now itching to find similar movies, let us give you some suggestions for movies like A Family Affair.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Set It Up

Set it Up stars Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell, and follows two overworked assistants who decide to ease their stress by setting up their bosses. They start falling in love as they work to make their bosses fall. It’s one of Powell’s most beloved movies and a popular streaming rom-com.

Set It Up and A Family Affair sort of share a premise. Both films involve assistants dealing with difficult bosses, but Set It Up involves the assistants meddling to improve their work lives. In A Family Affair, the romance between Brooke (Nicole Kidman) and Chris (Zac Efron) complicates Zara’s (Joey King) work and personal life.

Stream Set It Up on Netflix.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Long Shot

A journalist begins to woo the United States Secretary of State. She’s also in the running to become the president. It stars Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron. It’s one of those movies where the gorgeous leading lady falls for an average Joe .

Long Shot is more charming than A Family Affair, but both are entertaining and star leads with good chemistry. However, they share the idea of someone who isn’t extremely famous winning the heart of a major public figure. Chris is an actor who falls for a writer, and Charlotte (Theron) is a potential future president who falls for a journalist. Long Shot and A Family Affair are the kind of stories fan fiction writers love to see.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stream Long Shot on Netflix.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Idea Of You

The Idea of You stars Anne Hathaway as a single mother in her 40s and Nicholas Galitzine as an international popstar in his 20s. On paper, they shouldn’t work, but in reality, they fall madly, crazy in love.

The Idea of You is another older woman and younger man romantic movie. It’s also another film with admirable and not-so-admirable elements , but an overall fun romantic movie. Though The Idea of You is more of a romantic drama, it’s similar to A Family Affair in premise. There are a few major differences between the films but they have the same age-gap love story with a hot single mom and a hot star. The daughter complicates the romance in A Family Affair and The Idea of You.

Stream The Idea of You on Prime Video.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Perfect Find

A woman of a certain age falls for a younger man. It turns out that he’s one of her new co-workers and her boss’s son. The Perfect Find stars Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers.

The Perfect Find and A Family Affair both showcase older women falling for younger men. Additionally, they explore the barriers that romance can have on work life. Each film also uses romance as a plot device to help the leading ladies start the next chapter of their lives.

Stream The Perfect Find on Netflix.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Valet

A valet ends up fake dating an actress to cover up an affair. Samara Weaving plays the actress Olivia, and Eugenio Derbez plays the valet Antonio. The Valet is another hidden gem Hulu original movie. It’s a very sweet film that isn’t quite a romantic comedy but a movie I love .

The Valet and A Family Affair focus on the idea of dating someone in the public eye. Though A Family Affair keeps most of Chris and Brooke’s romance hidden from the public, it’s still an important part of their story because it will have to become public eventually. The Valet mainly deals with Antonio and Olivia’s fake public romance. Both films also make family a crucial piece of the story and how it hinders or helps the real romance and the fake romance.

Stream The Valet on Hulu.

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

The Proposal

Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds) agrees to pretend to be the fiancé of his boss Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) so she can escape deportation. It’s a great enemies-to-lovers romance and one of Sandra Bullock’s best movies .

The Proposal and A Family Affair explore the idea of a very difficult boss. However, in The Proposal, the tortured assistant falls for his horrible boss. In A Family Affair, the mom of the assistant falls for her daughter’s horrible boss. Either way, someone is falling in love with a very demanding boss.

Stream The Proposal on Hulu.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

A small-town girl, Rosalee (Kate Bosworth) wins a contest to go on a date with a famous actor, Tad Hamilton (Josh Duhamel). He starts to fall for her, but there is one major complication, her best friend, Pete (Topher Grace) is already in love with her.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton and A Family Affair tackle the complicated celebrity figure. The guys that don’t seem like the best dudes. One redeems himself, while the other not so much.

Stream Win A Date With Tad Hamilton! on Pluto TV.

(Image credit: Universal)

Notting Hill

Notting Hill stars Julia Roberts and Hugh Gran, and follows an actress who falls for a Notting Hill local. It’s one of the best romantic comedies of all time and one of Hugh Grant’s best romantic movies.

Notting Hill is the ultimate actor falling for a commoner movie for the Gen X and Millennial crowd. Therefore, Notting Hill may have been the blueprint for A Family Affair, at least in terms of the premise. If you love the idea of an actor falling in love with someone whose life greatly differs from theirs, then Notting Hill is the perfect companion film for A Family Affair.

Stream Notting Hill on Starz.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Maid In Manhattan

Maid in Manhattan follows the love story between a maid and a politician. It stars Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes. The film is one of Lopez’s best movies and a solid Cinderella story and romantic movie.

Brooke doesn’t need Chris to sweep her off her feet. It’s not a Cinderella story because she’s pretty financially stable when she meets him. However, these films tell a similar story of a high-profile person falling for someone who doesn’t exactly have the same level of notoriety.

Stream Maid in Manhattan on Netflix.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Crazy Rich Asians

Imagine you meet your dream guy or girl only to discover they’re super rich and part of a very powerful dynasty. Then you have the plot of Crazy Rich Asians, one of the last decade’s best rom-coms . It stars Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, and Constance Wu.

Crazy Rich Asians is another film that shares the same idea of A Family Affair, a romance between someone who is a high-profile figure and someone not as well-known. A Family Affair doesn’t get into the excessive wealth aspect of being a celebrity or rich person like Crazy Rich Asians, but you still can assume it based on some of the things Chris does and says.

Stream Crazy Rich Asians on Netflix.

A Family Affair adds another entertaining entry into Netflix’s solid catalogue of rom-coms. If none of these films appeal to you, we also recommend taking a stroll through Netflix’s rom-com selection.