My Fault: 8 Spoiler-Free Things To Know About The Prime Video Show Before You Watch

It seems like a common practice to spend time just scrolling through a streaming service looking for anything to watch. This happened to me a few weeks ago when I found My Fault on Amazon Prime Video. My initial thought was that it looked ridiculous, but I wondered if it would be ridiculous in a fun way or an unwatchable way. It heavily leaned towards the fun side of ridiculous.

So, let me tell you more about the movie and why you need to watch it if you’re into a certain type of movie or book...and, yes, I mean forbidden romance YA genre fiction.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

My Fault Is A Teen Dramedy

Let’s get down to the basics of My Fault. At its core, it’s a teen drama with a sprinkle of comedy, or a lot of comedy depending on what you find funny. It follows Noah (Nicole Wallace) as she must leave her comfortable life for a very different one when her mother remarries a rich guy, and now Noah is thrown into the world of the elite.

She also has another major problem: her seemingly perfect, do-gooder older step-brother, Nick (Gabriel Guevara). You can probably guess where this is going: forbidden lovers and enemies-to-lovers' land. Nick and Noah are definitely no Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth or other great enemies-to-lovers pairs, but they may be just as young and reckless as Romeo and Juliet and other famous forbidden love couples.

The drama starts with Nick and Noah’s attraction to each other, but it goes beyond that detail. There are a lot of dramatic twists, especially involving Noah’s life before her mother remarried and some of Nick’s secrets. The film focuses heavily on the drama, but there are some playful comedic moments as well, especially involving Nick and Noah’s banter and the ways they try to hide their growing attraction.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

It’s Adapted From A Spanish Book Series

My Fault is a Spanish-language movie. For those who don't speak Spanish, Amazon Prime Video offers you the option to view the movie with a dubbed voice-over or subtitles. The film is based on the book series Culpa Mía by Mercedes Ron, which is a trilogy that follows Nick and Noah’s relationship. According to Bloom Books , it has Wattpad origins, and Goodreads notes that the original book series was published from 2017 to 2018.

In June 2023, the first English-language version of the first book was published. The other two books in the series are scheduled to be published in December 2023 and February 2024.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

My Fault Appeals To Those Who Like Forbidden Romances With A Little Bit Of Melodrama

As stated, Noah and Nick are step-siblings. For some, this will make the movie an immediate pass. For others, this may make them at least curious to watch. No judgment to wherever you fall on this forbidden love genre spectrum, but it’s definitely something to note.

Also worth noting is that Noah is 17 in the movie and Nick’s age isn’t disclosed, but he’s definitely older, as he’s studying law and makes a comment about her being only 17. So yeah, the film is checking as many forbidden romance boxes as possible.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

It’s A Movie That Doesn’t Take Itself Too Seriously

There are some movies that, despite their content, take themselves way too seriously. My Fault is not one of those movies. It doesn’t make fun of the forbidden romance, young-adult genre, but it is also a self-aware movie. For example, one of the characters points out the questionable nature of a romance between step-siblings. He even mentions the incestuous nature of it. There is also a lot of random music played throughout, and this kind of feels like a silly nod to movies like the 365 Days franchise and its excessive use of music.

Maybe I’m misreading some of the content of My Fault, but I feel like it gives self-aware nods to a few of the more ridiculous elements of the movie. It’s not making fun of itself but it also knows that this isn’t one of the best Amazon Prime Video movies or even the sexiest Amazon Prime Video movies , but the filmmakers want you to have fun while you watch.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Suspense And Mystery Are A Major Part Of The Story

My Fault has some suspense and mystery throughout. The film also doesn’t feel like it adds these elements just to draw out the story, as the mystery aspects are pretty compelling and give some substance to it that doesn’t just revolve around romance. Noah starts to get threatening letters, but you won’t learn until later in the movie who sends them and why.

I enjoyed the mystery and I thought the reveal added some more drama in a way that gave Noah and Nick’s relationship something beyond the bad boy, good girl romantic trope. It showed a part of Nick that he needs to address and what could cause issues in their romance beyond the forbidden nature of it.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Fans Of The After And Through My Window Series May Enjoy This Film

There are several popular young adult romance franchises, including After (which will have a fifth film released in 2023, and has three of its movies streaming on Netflix) and Through My Window (a Netflix original), with the latter being launched in 2022, and it getting its first sequel in 2023. Both film franchises are based on popular book series and involve some romantic angst.

This commonality may make fans of those books and movies also want to check out My Fault.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

My Fault’s Car Racing Scenes Are Some Of The Best Parts Of The Movie

My Fault also just happens to have some car racing elements. Yes, like the Fast and the Furious movies , but it’s not a car racing movie. However, this is a huge part of the plot. Additionally, some of the most fun scenes involve racing. I cannot stress enough how much other stuff is thrown into this teen drama, but it all somehow works.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

There Are Currently No Sequels But There Are More Books That Could Be Adapted

As part of a trilogy, My Fault has the potential to be Amazon Prime Video’s own popular teen romance movies series, similar to Netflix’s Through My Window, The Kissing Booth, and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. As of June 2023, the cast and crew have made no official announcement about making a sequel(s) to My Fault, but with its popularity on Amazon and the sales of the first book, it’s definitely a possibility.

This is not a masterpiece of a film, but if forbidden romances, car racing, and a drop of suspense and mystery are your thing, then you should definitely watch it.