My Kids Are Still Too Young For Love Actually, But I Was Stoked When Netflix Put Out A Family Holiday Alternative This Year

As far as I’m concerned, Love Actually is one of the best Christmas movies ever made. The great romantic comedy , written and directed by Richard Curtis, is something my wife and I watch every holiday season (after National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, of course), but have yet to introduce to our three kids. I think that it’ll still be a few more years before we show them all those wild and romantic stories that play out over its runtime, but Netflix’s That Christmas offered us an alternative on the 2024 movie schedule .

I recently sat down and watched this charming, funny, and heartwarming Netflix Christmas movie , which was written by Curtis and directed by How to Train Your Dragon’s Simon Otto. I must say, it was not only a hit with the whole family, but it also allowed me to introduce my kids to the world of one of my favorite screenwriters and storytellers.

Here’s why I think one of the best movies on Netflix could come in handy for parents in similar situations…

I’ve Long Wanted To Introduce My Kids To Love Actually But Didn't Have A Way In

As I just mentioned, I’ve long wanted to introduce my kids to Love Actually but never really had a way in. Yeah, the 2003 romantic comedy consisting of all these separate yet interconnected stories isn’t the most intense movie from the rom-com genre, but I felt that some scenes might be too much for my kids while others would either be kind of boring or fly over their heads.

I’ve shown them clips like Sam playing drums in the school pageant to gauge their interest, but never pulled the trigger. But now, with That Christmas, I’ve found a way to ease them into the world of Richard Curtis with this hilarious and emotional book-to-screen adaptation (of a children’s novel he also wrote). I didn’t have to explain what John and Judy do for a living, why Colin wants to go to America so badly, or other situations that may be too much for them. And it worked. It worked remarkably well!

At Times, That Christmas Feels Like A Spiritual Successor To Love Actually (But With Santa)

I get it, both Love Actually and That Christmas are both written by Curtis, so there are going to be some similarities here and there, but the 2024 Netflix original feels like a spiritual successor to the beloved romantic holiday movie more than anything else from the writer’s collection. Sure, it’s an animated kids movie with Brian Cox as Santa Claus instead of a swirling rom-com about unrequited love, but it feels like they’re in the same universe and share similar tones.

Though the recurring bit of the adults wanting to watch Love Actually as a holiday tradition while the kids think of it as an old, boring Christmas movie may hurt my argument, I stand by it. There are similar themes about love, friendship, family, and the reason for the season, as well as a Christmas pageant featuring food in the nativity scene, that had me thinking about some of Love Actually’s most iconic moments.

The Family-Friendly Christmas Movie Doesn't Shy Away From Some Heavy Topics

Speaking of themes, That Christmas doesn’t shy away from taking on some pretty heavy topics. Throughout the movie, we learn about characters grieving long-deceased spouses, kids trying to understand why their parents got divorced, and how loneliness can affect people over the holidays. Touching on these heavier topics could lead to some questions by your kids and conversations you didn’t expect to have after watching a family-friendly comedy , but this is honestly a great way of starting those discussions.

I’m not dogging other holiday kids movies, as these topics tend to come up every now and then, but I can’t help but feel that Netflix’s That Christmas finds the perfect balance between exposing your kids to the darkness of the world and hiding everything from them. If anything, I feel like my kids are better prepared for some of the more adult tones of Love Actually, as well as About Time and Four Weddings and a Funeral, now that they’ve dipped their toes into Richard Curtis stories about love, loss, and new beginnings. I’m not saying it’s going to happen anytime soon, but this is definitely something that’s on my radar.

My Daughter Fell In Love With Richard Curtis' Characters And Writing, Which Is Great

My daughter liked That Christmas so much she ended up watching it again the following day, something I haven’t seen her do in quite some time. I talked with her about the movie after her second viewing and asked why she liked it so much. It came down to the characters, with a lot of her admiration geared towards Sam and Charlie Beccles, the twins at the center of one of the animated film’s funniest and most endearing subplots, and Danny Williams, the new kid in town who plays a big role over the course of the story.

My daughter also really liked Curtis’ story, which admittedly brought a lot of joy to my heart. Maybe I’ll sit her down sometime soon and show her Love Actually and my other favorite Curtis movies. However, I’m not sure I’m ready for her to see me bawling on the couch during one particular scene in About Time.

And I Can't Not Talk About That Christmas' Wonderful Needle Drops

Like a lot of Curtis’ other movies, Love Actually is filled with great needle-drop moments, which is something I’ve always enjoyed while watching. Well, That Christmas is no different, as the animated Netflix movie has a fantastic soundtrack, with everything from the Spice Girls’ “Wannabee” to “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson to a new Ed Sheeran track made specifically for the film.

These musical moments, as well as some hilarious songs performed by the voice cast, brought joy to us all as my family watched That Christmas, in more ways than one. All in all, the songs made the experience all the merrier for everyone.

Watching That Christmas with my family was honestly one of the most fulfilling movie night experiences of the year, and not just because it helped me introduce my kids to the world of Richard Curtis. If you haven’t already, you can watch the holiday flick with a Netflix subscription .