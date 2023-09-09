11 Great Natasha Liu Bordizzo Movies And TV Shows, Including Ahsoka

One of the top reasons I have returned to stream Ahsoka with my Disney+ subscription each week is not necessarily its cosmic action sequences or even Rosario Dawson’s performance in the title role. My favorite character in the latest TV series set in the Star Wars universe is actually Sabine Wren, as played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

The young Mandalorian warrior is easily the biggest role to date for the actor, who was born in Australia to a Chinese mother and a father of Italian descent, according to the Daily Telegraph. However, this is just the latest of many impressive performances that have made her one of the most promising up-and-coming Asian actors in Hollywood. See for yourself by browsing our picks for the best Natasha Liu Bordizzo movies and TV shows below — starting with her introduction to a galaxy far, far away.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Ahsoka (2023)

Years after the Galactic Empire was overthrown, a Jedi Master and Clone Wars veteran (Rosario Dawson) senses that the peaceful New Republic is threatened by an old enemy’s imminent return.

Why it is worth watching if you like Natasha Liu Bordizzo: In my opinion, Bordizzo’s charming performance as a live-action version of the rebellious Sabine Wren makes her the standout of the Ahsoka cast in creator Dave Filoni’s spinoff of The Mandalorian that also serves as a companion to the acclaimed animated animated shows, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

Stream Ahsoka on Disney+.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword Of Destiny (2016)

A legendary warrior (Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh) returns, seeking to prevent a coveted weapon that belonged to a renowned swordsman from falling into the hands of an evil warlord (Jason Scott Lee).

Why it is worth watching if you like Natasha Liu Bordizzo: Bordizzo made her acting debut (and put her real-life martial skills got good use) in the role of Shu Lien’s apprentice, Snow Vase, in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny — the long-awaited, Netflix exclusive sequel to Ang Lee’s modern Kung fu masterpiece that was directed by celebrated stunt choreographer Yeun Woo-Ping.

Stream Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword Of Destiny on Netflix.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Greatest Showman (2017)

A poor entrepreneur named Phineas Taylor Barnum (Hugh Jackman) puts together a band of talented and obscure outcasts to star in a new, revolutionary form of entertainment.

Why it is worth watching if you like Natasha Liu Bordizzo: In this musical inspired by a true story that — despite some historical inaccuracies — captured the hearts of millions with its marvelous visuals and dazzling original songs, Bordizzo gives another scene-stealing performance in the Greatest Showman cast as a talented acrobat named Deng Yan.

Stream The Greatest Showman on Disney+.

Rent or buy The Greatest Showman on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Detective Chinatown 2 (2018)

A police-academy-reject-turned-private-investigator (Liu Haoran) is tricked by his cousin (Wang Baoqiang) into participating in an international contest for detectives being held in New York City, only to discover that the competition has an ulterior motive.

Why it is worth watching if you like Natasha Liu Bordizzo: Bordizzo went on to join yet another franchise of action-packed, Chinese-language imports — but one that is campier in tone — in the role of NYPD officer (and the central character’s love interest) Chen Ying in Detective Chinatown 2.

Stream Detective Chinatown 2 on Tubi.

(Image credit: Screen Australia)

Hotel Mumbai (2018)

The staff at a renowned hotel in India risk their lives to keep their guests safe during a terrorist attack.

Why it is worth watching if you like Natasha Liu Bordizzo: Based on a true event that took place in 2008, director Anthony Maras’s Hotel Mumbai is a harrowing, yet inspiring thriller in which Bordizzo stars as a tourist who becomes embroiled in the siege on the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Stream Hotel Mumbai on Max.

Rent or buy Hotel Mumbai on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Society (2019)

A group of teens find themselves mysteriously cut off from the rest of the world and left to their own devices in their well-to-do small town, where every other resident, including the adults, have inexplicably vanished.

Why it is worth watching if you like Natasha Liu Bordizzo: Bordizzo’s second collaboration with Netflix was the short-lived, coming-of-age sci-fi series The Society, in which she starred alongside Kathryn Newton's Allie as her friend, Helena Wu, with whom she butts heads over how to lead their group to safety.

Stream The Society on Netflix.

(Image credit: Bedlam)

Crazy About You (2019)

In hopes to win back his ex-girlfriend (Megan Smart), a man (Angus McLaren) accepts a challenge from a wealthy media mogul (John Cleese) to walk the coast of Western Australia almost completely naked for charity.

Why it is worth watching if you like Natasha Liu Bordizzo: During the main character’s naked walk in director Alan Lindsay’s Crazy About You, he meets and forms and unexpected bond with a beautiful backpacker played by Bordizzo, which certainly complicates things in this uniquely plotted and thoroughly charming rom-com.

Stream Crazy About You on The Roku Channel.

Rent or buy Crazy About You on Amazon.

(Image credit: Quibi / Roku)

Most Dangerous Game (2020)

A desperate soon-to-be father (Liam Hemsworth) agrees to participate in a game that pits him against a group of highly skilled hunters for 24 hours.

Why it is worth watching if you like Natasha Liu Bordizzo: Once again, Bordizzo got to put her real-life martial arts skills to good use while chasing after Hemsworth’s character in the first edition of Most Dangerous Game — a modern take on Richard Connell’s prolific short story that was originally released on the short-lived streaming platform Quibi, as a TV series.

Stream Most Dangerous Game on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wish Dragon (2021)

A teenager (Jimmy Wong) becomes the master of a magical creature with the ability to grant wishes (John Cho).

Why it is worth watching if you like Natasha Liu Bordizzo: The titular creature in Wish Dragon helps our hero, Din, reconnect with his childhood friend, Li Na, who is voiced by Bordizzo in this refreshing Netflix exclusive animated film made in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation.

Stream Wish Dragon on Netflix.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Voyeurs (2021)

After moving into their first apartment together, a young woman (Sydney Sweeney) and her boyfriend (Justice Smith) become dangerously obsessed with a married couple (Ben Hardy and Bordizzo) from across the street.

Why it is worth watching if you like Natasha Liu Bordizzo: Bordizzo gives one of her more intriguing performances yet in The Voyeurs — a sexy Amazon Prime original thriller from writer and director Michael Mohan.

Stream The Voyeurs on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Day Shift (2022)

A cash-strapped estranged husband and father (Jamie Foxx) spends his days searching for and slaying vampires hiding in Los Angeles.

Why it is worth watching if you like Natasha Liu Bordizzo: Bordizzo would return to the Netflix horror scene by joining the Day Shift cast as Heather — a kindly neighbor of Foxx’s character — in this comedic creature feature that also stars Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg.

Stream Day Shift on Netflix.

The Force is strong with Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who has nowhere to go but up at this point in her career. We'll continue keeping you apprised on what's going on with her career.