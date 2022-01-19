Netflix New Releases: The Dark Knight, Love Is Blind Season 2, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming February 2022

2021 was the year that Netflix planned on conquering the streaming ecosystem through dominant programming. A new year brings new challenges, and the lineup that’s scheduled to debut in February 2022 is ready to help the platform face those obstacles. Catalogue titles like the comic movie legend The Dark Knight and original films such as Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming and the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre are just part of what to look forward to in the cinematic portion of things. Meanwhile Love Is Blind returns for a second season of its original variant, and introduces a brand new spinoff set in Japan.

If you want to take a look at what January 2022 brought to Netflix , feel free to take a moment and explore that listing. From this point forward, it’s all about the future, and it’s looking quite lovely. Here now are the movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix in February 2022!

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

New On Netflix The Week Of February 1: The Dark Knight, The Bourne Ultimatum, And More

Blockbuster favorites greet subscribers at the top of February, as Batman Begins and The Dark Knight are part of the catalog titles kicking things off. Along with the first two installments of the game changing Despicable Me series , and The Bourne Ultimatum, old favorites make for some familiar joy in the new month.

My Best Friend Anne Frank - NETFLIX FILM - 2/1/22

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 2/1/22

Raising Dion: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/1/22

The Addams Family (1991) - 2/1/22

Anaconda - 2/1/22

Batman Begins - 2/1/22

The Book of Eli - 2/1/22

The Bourne Ultimatum - 2/1/22

Caddyshack - 2/1/22

Caddyshack 2 - 2/1/22

Countdown - 2/1/22

The Dark Knight - 2/1/22

Despicable Me - 2/1/22

Despicable Me 2 - 2/1/22

The Devil's Advocate - 2/1/22

Donnie Brasco - 2/1/22

The Exorcist - 2/1/22

The Foreigner - 2/1/22

The Hangover - 2/1/22

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole - 2/1/22

The Last Samurai - 2/1/22

The Lucky One - 2/1/22

The Negotiator - 2/1/22

The New Guy - 2/1/22

New Year's Eve - 2/1/22

The One - 2/1/22

The Other Boleyn Girl - 2/1/22

The Other Guys - 2/1/22

Patsy & Loretta - 2/1/22

Transformers: Dark of the Moon - 2/1/22

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen - 2/1/22

Warrior - 2/1/22

Watchmen - 2/1/22

Dark Desire: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/2/22

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 2/2/22

The Tinder Swindler - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 2/2/22

Finding Ola - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/3/22

Kid Cosmic: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 2/3/22

Murderville - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/3/22

Looop Lapeta - NETFLIX FILM - 2/4/22

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/4/22

Through My Window - NETFLIX FILM - 2/4/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of February 6: Tall Girl 2, Love Is Blind Season 2, St. Vincent, And More

The mega hit Love Is Blind reality franchise is back for Season 2 in its original variation, and is also introducing a regional spin-off with Love Is Blind Japan. Meanwhile, movie fans can catch Netflix's original film Tall Girl 2 picking up from where its 2019 predecessor left off; as well as discover the warmer side of Bill Murray in the dramedy St. Vincent.

Child of Kamiari Month - NETFLIX ANIME - 2/8/22

Love is Blind Japan - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/8/22 (New episodes weekly)

Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? - NETFLIX COMEDY - 2/8/22

Catching Killers: Season 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 2/9/22

Disenchantment: Part 4 - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/9/22

Ideias à Venda - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/9/22

Only Jokes Allowed - NETFLIX COMEDY - 2/9/22

The Privilege - NETFLIX FILM - 2/9/22

Into the Wind - NETFLIX FILM - 2/10/22

St. Vincent - 2/10/22

Until Life Do Us Part - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/10/22

Anne+: The Film - NETFLIX FILM - 2/11/22

Love Tactics - NETFLIX FILM - 2/11/22

Bigbug - NETFLIX FILM - 2/11/22

Inventing Anna - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/11/22

Love and Leashes - NETFLIX FILM - 2/11/22

Love Is Blind: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/11/22 (New episodes weekly)

Tall Girl 2 - NETFLIX FILM - 2/11/22

Toy Boy: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/11/22

Forecasting Love and Weather - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/12/22

Twenty Five Twenty One - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/12/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of February 13: Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, The Cuphead Show!, And More

Yet another sequel in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre saga has arrived, with this Netflix original movie acting as another direct sequel to the 1974 horror legend. Though if animation is more your thing, both Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and The Cuphead Show will be making their way to your streaming queue in February.

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/14/22

Fishbowl Wives - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/14/22

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs - 2/15/22

Ridley Jones: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 2/15/22

Blackhat - 2/16/22

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 2/16/22 (New episodes weekly)

Secrets of Summer - NETFLIX FAMILY - 2/16/22

Swap Shop: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/16/22

Erax - NETFLIX FILM - 2/17/22

Fistful of Vengeance - NETFLIX FILM - 2/17/22

Forgive Us Our Trespasses - NETFLIX FILM - 2/17/22

Heart Shot - NETFLIX FILM - 2/17/22

Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life - NETFLIX COMEDY - 2/17/22

Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/17/22

The Cuphead Show! - NETFLIX FAMILY - 2/18/22

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 2/18/22

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars - NETFLIX FILM - 2/18/22

Space Force: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/18/22

Texas Chainsaw Massacre - NETFLIX FILM - 2/18/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Weeks Of February 20 & 27: Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming, Vikings: Valhalla, And More

Remember when Tyler Perry said there wouldn’t be any more Madea movies? Well, for his own special reasons , Mr. Perry has revived her for a new Netflix original, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming. Resurrection seems to be a common thread for this week of programming, as Vikings: Valhalla introduces new adventures in the world of History’s former scripted original, and Rob Zombie’s Halloween remake comes online as well.

Don't Kill Me - NETFLIX FILM - 2/20/22

Halloween (2007) - 2/21/22

Cat Burglar - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/22/22

RACE: Bubba Wallace - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 2/22/22

Worst Roommate Ever - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 2/23/22

UFO - NETFLIX FILM - 2/23/22

Karma's World Music Videos - NETFLIX FAMILY - 2/24/22

Back to 15 - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/25/22

Merlí. Sapere Aude - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/25/22

Restless - NETFLIX FILM - 2/25/22

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming - NETFLIX FILM - 2/25/22

Vikings: Valhalla - NETFLIX SERIES - 2/25/22

My Wonderful Life - NETFLIX FILM - 2/28/22

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3 - 2/28/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix TBD February 2022



Netflix’s incoming debuts for February 2022 aren’t finished just yet. Here’s a handful of titles that’ll debut throughout the month, with release dates waiting to be secured!

Business Proposal - NETFLIX SERIES

Juvenile Justice - NETFLIX SERIES

Love, Life & Everything in Between - NETFLIX SERIES

One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta

This is only part of what's in store for Netflix subscribers this February! Keeping in mind that all titles are subject to change and availability, you're going to want to revisit this guide to make sure any anticipated titles are still in place. While you're planning your streaming adventures in month to come, check out what Hulu's got in store for February 2022!