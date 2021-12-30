Netflix Reality Star Reveals He Has A Wild Sex Tape, Possibly Plans To Join Porn Industry

Viewers tuned in to Netflix to watch him try not to have sex on Too Hot to Handle, but now reality star Harry Jowsey is hoping for the exact opposite. Jowsey, whose trysts cost the contestants quite a bit of money in Season 1 of the reality hit, is considering taking his libido’s fame to the next level, and it honestly seems like a pretty on-brand move. His first reveal was that he has a pretty exciting homemade sex tape that he might release to the public, assuming everyone can handle it.

Harry Jowsey said he’s working with his team to decide if joining the porn industry to coincide with his “naughty little videos” is a good idea, but that he’s just having fun with it for the moment. The OnlyFans star is certainly drumming up interest for the sex tape, though, and one can easily assume mass curiosity would inspire him to continue down that path. Jowsey told TMZ he and his partner got more than a little “wild” for the camera.

It was just very heated . . . I was doing like WWE moves and stuff, like holding her up here. It was crazy. It was a bit wild.

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a mental image happening about what kind of wrestling moves Harry Jowsey put into practice during his X-rated escapades. Clearly he believes them to be impressive enough to spark further interest for his adult film performances, as it were. But one step at a time.

As for who his partner is on the homemade porn, the 23-year-old remained tight-lipped. One thing is for sure, though, at least according to Jowsey — it’s not Francesca Farago, whom he fell in love with on a (mostly) sexless retreat in Mexico on Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle.

Despite leaving the show together and continuing to date afterward — they even got fake engaged when Jowsey proposed with a Ring Pop on the Netflix reunion special — Harry Jowsey broke up with Francesca Farago in the summer of 2020, saying he couldn’t continue the long-distance relationship. Farago, who lives in Vancouver, said in a video announcing their breakup that she’d visited him in Los Angeles and planned to relocate permanently so they could get married. Jowsey doesn’t really seem the type to settle down, though, does he? A few months following the split, Jowsey was spotted out with former Kardashian friend Larsa Pippen, although a formal relationship between the two was never confirmed.

Harry Jowsey seems determined to find fame on the small screen in one form or another. Prior to his appearance on the Netflix dating show, he appeared on Season 2 of the New Zealand reality show Heartbreak Island, which puts couples through a number of dating challenges in hopes of connecting them with their forever love. Jowsey made it to the end of that show successfully as well, with him and his partner walking away with the $100,000 prize.

Harry Jowsey apparently has what it takes to win the big money on reality TV, and maybe he should keep riding that wave if his potential dip into the porn industry doesn't work out. He said he was looking for a possible release of his tape to happen around the holidays, so keep your eyes out if you are so inclined. (But just your eyes.)

As for Too Hot to Handle, viewers don’t have to wait long to see a new group of sexy singles being tricked into a vacation of abstinence. Season 3 is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, January 19. Check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what else is coming up in the new year.