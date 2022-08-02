Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 2, 2022

Even with all the really fun hit, new original Netflix movies from 2022, older, non-exclusive cinematic favorites are truly dominating the Netflix Top 10 for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. On the other hand, very few of the platform’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. are non-originals and, in fact, the list bears only a few major updates to from yesterday. Let’s discuss all that there is to discuss regarding the top titles on Netflix (opens in new tab) today in our breakdown below.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 2, 2022

Once again, the new romantic drama Purple Hearts has won the battle today on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies, but beaming down in between it and The Gray Man is the 2012 third installment of the Men in Black movies — the first three of which were recently added to Netflix. Also recently added was 2015’s Blake Lively-led romantic fantasy The Age of Adaline, which debuted on the list in fifth between Sing 2 and 2020 horror flick The Wretched, as well as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies — the second of which swung into seventh place today. Also new to the list is 2011’s Ben Stiller and Eddie Murphy-led comedy Tower Heist above Netflix originals The Sea Beast and Recurrence in the bottom two slots.

1. Purple Hearts

2. Men in Black 3

3. The Gray Man

4. Sing 2

5. The Age of Adaline

6. The Wretched

7. Spider-Man 2

8. Tower Heist

9. The Sea Beast

10. Recurrence

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 2, 2022

Once again, survivalist drama Keep Breathing, tender romance Virgin River, and supernatural blockbuster Stranger Things — all of which are exclusive to the platform — have secured the top three spots on Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows today, but surpassing new docuseries The Most Hated Man on the Internet to achieve fourth place is Neil Patrick Harris’ new dramedy Uncoupled. History Channel’s survivalist reality series Alone has also surpassed Netflix’s auto renovation reality series Car Masters: Rust to Riches, which now sits above the new teen sports drama spin-off All American: Homecoming. Rounding out the bottom is the new live-action Resident Evil TV show and South Korean series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, whose weekly release model could generate future viewership increases.

1. Keep Breathing

2. Virgin River

3. Stranger Things

4. Uncoupled

5. The Most Hated Man on the Internet

6. Alone

7. Car Masters: Rust to Riches

8. All American: Homecoming

9. Resident Evil

10. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

It is pretty fascinating to see older blockbuster sequels like Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 trending today and causing quite the tectonic shift to the order of the Top 10 Movies. I have no doubt the same will happen to the Top 10 TV Shows list once upcoming Netflix TV shows like The Sandman and Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 drop this week. Of course, there really is no telling exactly how people will use their Netflix subscription until we see the results, so stay tuned for tomorrow's Top 10 list.

