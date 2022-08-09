Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 9, 2022

To see underrated or under-seen recent films achieve a new lease on life on the Netflix Top 10 never fails to bring me joy, which is why I am proud to present the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. for Tuesday, August 9, 2022. I also find it really heartwarming when a certain popular children’s program surprises me by working its way back onto the trending page, which is why today’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. is a delightful sight to see as well. Those are not the only reasons why Netflix’s top movies and TV shows (opens in new tab) are worth talking about today, so let’s go ahead and get into it.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 9, 2022

While Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s Uncharted movie and the platform’s own romantic drama Purple Hearts are still dominating Netflix’s Top 10 Movies today, now sitting right below them after an impressive leap from its ninth place debut is 2019’s The Informer, starring Joel Kinnaman, Ana de Armas, and Rosamund Pike, among others. The Denzel Washington-led Flight also flew by most of its competition, now placed in fifth between new Netflix original movies Carter and Wedding Season after debuting at the bottom yesterday. While Illumination’s Sing 2 has not budged, it now precedes new action hit The Gray Man, 2015 fantasy The Age of Adaline, and 2011 comedy Tower Heist.

1. Uncharted

2. Purple Hearts

3. The Informer

4. Carter

5. Flight

6. Wedding Season

7. Sing 2

8. The Gray Man

9. The Age of Adaline

10. Tower Heist

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 9, 2022

Back on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows after a day of absence is the hit animated kid’s show CoComelon at the bottom spot while, making a splash for the first time in a while, are the latest episodes of Riverdale in fifth place for now. Meanwhile, the first four slots are still held by new DC TV show The Sandman, original romance Virgin River, original sci-fi adventure Stranger Things, and chaotic music docuseries Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99. Each down a slot from yesterday following the hit CW series’ emergence are intense adventure drama Keep Breathing, Uncoupled with Neil Patrick Harris, survivalist reality series Alone, and South Korean legal dramedy Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

1. The Sandman

2. Virgin River

3. Stranger Things

4. Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99

5. Riverdale

6. Keep Breathing

7. Uncoupled

8. Alone

9. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

10. CoComelon

I wonder if The Informer will ever top the list this week as more people with a Netflix subscription discover it and would not be surprised if Riverdale rises up in the ranks as fans might want to catch up before Season 7. We also have the premiere of Locke & Key Season 3 to look forward to tomorrow and the new horror-comedy Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg, out Friday. We’ll be sure to let you know how those titles do on the Netflix Top 10 Movies and TV shows when the time comes.

