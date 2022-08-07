Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 7, 2022

The first week of August has come and gone, and with a bunch of new content on the platform, it’s created a new and exciting trending list of Netflix’s top movies and shows. Sunday is the start of a new week for the Netflix Top 10 and has definitively shown what things folks will be talking about when they get back to the grind on Monday. Let’s break down the list of what’s popular on Netflix (opens in new tab), and the shows and movies rapidly ascending the charts today.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 7, 2022

Tom Holland’s action-packed Uncharted continues its streak as the top selection by anyone with a Netflix subscription , and it seems like action is the theme for subscribers looking for movies. The Gray Man is still riding high despite a strong showing from the military romance Purple Hearts, while Carter, Tower Heist and two Men In Black movies show that action is still in high demand.

The biggest change compared to yesterday is that the original Men In Black overtook The 15:17 To Paris for a slot in the Top 10, which is cool to see. That said, if you read CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes’ recent piece on thoughts he had rewatching the original Men In Black , perhaps it’s no surprise people are still enjoying the movie.

1. Uncharted

2. Purple Hearts

3. The Gray Man

4. Carter

5. The Age Of Adaline

6. Wedding Season

7. Tower Heist

8. Sing 2

9. Men In Black 3

10. Men In Black

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 7, 2022

The television adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is still the standout favorite for audiences, but there’s also another show quickly rising through the ranks. Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99 jumped ahead of Stranger Things by one slot compared to yesterday, so it seems like that might be a hot topic of conversation in the coming week. I guess folks enjoy documentaries about concerts gone wrong, or there’s a bunch of Gen X subscribers wanting to reminisce on the chaos that ensued when people got together and thought Limp Bizkit, Korn, and others would make for a peaceful Woodstock experience.

1. The Sandman

2. Virgin River

3. Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99

4. Stranger Things

5. Keep Breathing

6. Uncoupled

7. Alone

8. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

9. The Most Hated Man On The Internet

10. Cocomelon

Those on the lookout for Virgin River Season 5 updates will be happy to know we know some things about the upcoming season already. I’m sure that’s something folks are certainly interested in given everything that happened with Mel and Jack in Season 4 that set them up for the future. August should be an exciting month considering all the exciting upcoming Netflix shows on the way, so be sure to keep checking in for an update on what’s popular on the streaming platform.