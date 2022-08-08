Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 8, 2022

Last week saw the emergence of several older theatrical favorites making a big splash on the Netflix Top 10 and it looks like that trend is still alive and well on the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. today as we have an acclaimed Academy Award nominee joining in on the fun. There have also been a healthy number of reality shows on the platform's Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. and today marks the appearance of another favorite under that category. Allow us to get more into specifics in our following breakdown of Netflix’s most popular titles (opens in new tab) below.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 8, 2022

Once again, 2022’s cinematic adaptation of the Uncharted video games has struck gold at Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies today, followed by four new Netflix original movies in a row: the romantic Purple Hearts, the action-packed Korean film Carter, the funny and romantic Wedding Season, and the funny and action-packed The Gray Man. Down a spot from yesterday is Blake Lively-led 2015 fantasy The Age of Adaline above Illumination’s Sing 2, which has stolen seventh place from the 2011 comedy Tower Heist. Rounding out the bottom two spots are a pair of newcomers: The Informer — a star-studded crime thriller from 2019 — and Flight — an Oscar-nominated drama featuring one of Denzel Washington’s best performances and great direction by Robert Zemeckis.

1. Uncharted

2. Purple Hearts

3. Carter

4. Wedding Season

5. The Gray Man

6. The Age of Adaline

7. Sing 2

8. Tower Heist

9. The Informer

10. Flight

(Image credit: History)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 8, 2022

It came as no surprise that one of the most highly anticipated new DC TV shows, The Sandman, would rule Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows over the weekend after its August 5 premiere and it looks like fans are not sleeping on it today either. There are not too many major changes from yesterday to report, actually, with feel-good hit Virgin River still in second place, survival thriller Keep Breathing in fifth above Neil Patrick Harris’ Uncoupled, which is also followed by History Channel’s Alone, South Korean court room dramedy Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and intriguing true crime docuseries The Most Hated Man on the Internet again. However, Stranger Things has suddenly surpassed the eye-popping rock ’n roll chaos documented in Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 and the bottom spot — previously held by popular children’s program Cocomelon — has been usurped by hit reality TV series Pawn Stars.

1. The Sandman

2. Virgin River

3. Stranger Things

4. Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99

5. Keep Breathing

6. Uncoupled

7. Alone

8. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

9. The Most Hated Man on the Internet

10. Pawn Stars

There are plenty of potential Netflix Top 10 champions arriving this week, such as the Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg-led horror-comedy movie Day Shift coming out Friday, August 12, or Season 3 of Locke & Key — based on Joe Hill’s comic — which premieres this Wednesday. Be sure to check back to see how those titles succeed and how else viewers use their Netflix subscriptions on a daily basis, in our next breakdowns.

