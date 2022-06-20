Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On June 20, 2022

Coming out of Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend, the list of Netflix top movies and shows has seen some shake-ups, at least once you get out of the Number One titles on each respective ranking. Over the past few days, trending movies like the terrifying 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s It has come out of nowhere to give the original 2022 Netflix movie Spiderhead a run for its money. And while Stranger Things remains just as popular as last week, the rest of the spots on the TV trending list are up for grabs. Let’s take a look at some of most popular Netflix movies and shows trending in U.S. as of June 20, 2022.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 20, 2022

Chris Hemsworth’s highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder hasn’t even premiered yet but the God of Thunder is already at the top of the list for another summer action movie. Ever since making its debut on Friday, June 17, Spiderhead has been popular with subscribers, sitting atop the trending movies list since Saturday. The sci-fi thriller directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is riding high now, but there is some competition rising through the ranks. In second place today is It, the first of Andy Muschietti’s two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s beloved horror novel. Rounding out the top five are Hustle, Jennifer Lopez: Halftime, and Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness.

The second half of the trending movies list starts off with John Travolta’s 2018 action crime drama Speed Kills, 2022 Netflix original Collision, The Amazing Spider-Man, Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, and The Wrath of God, another Netflix-produced movie that saw release this year.

1. Spiderhead

2. It

3. Hustle

4. Jennifer Lopez: Halftime

5. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

6. Speed Kills

7. Collision

8. The Amazing Spider-Man

9. Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol

10. The Wrath of God

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 20, 2022

No surprise here, but Stranger Things is sitting on top of the hill that is the list of trending Netflix TV shows in the U.S., where it has remained since premiering last month. And with the final two episodes of the show’s penultimate season less than two weeks away, don’t expect any changes to the top position anytime soon. And unlike the movie rankings, the list of TV shows hasn’t experienced as much volatility coming out of the weekend. God’s Favorite Idiot, Web of Make Believe: Death Lies and the Internet, and All American are all in the same spots as yesterday. The only position change was Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend making its way into the top five.

Kicking off the second half of the trending shows list is Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, the latest in a long line of great Netflix true crime documentaries. Then comes Peaky Blinders, First Kill, The Lincoln Lawyer, and You Don’t Know Me to round out the top 10.

1. Stranger Things

2. God’s Favorite Idiot

3. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and The Internet

4. All American

5. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

6. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

7. Peaky Blinders

8. First Kill

9. The Lincoln Lawyer

10. You Don’t Know Me

Only time will tell if one of the movies and shows listed above will take over Spiderhead and Stranger Things throughout the week, but you one thing that is for sure is that you will need a Netflix subscription to take in all the action and drama.

