Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 21, 2022

I noticed something funny while reviewing the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. on Netflix for Tuesday, June 21, 2022: the new original sci-fi thriller Spiderhead is now available to stream on the platform, as is Andy Muschietti’s 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s It, whose sequel contains a scene in which a deceased character’s head turns into a spider. I just think that adds a fun extra layer of coincidence onto the fact that said titles were the two most popular films on the platform this past weekend. To see if they have topped the list again - and to see if Stranger Things is still Number One on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., too - let’s review the most watched titles on Netflix (opens in new tab) today.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 21, 2022

Indeed, Spiderhead - Chris Hemsworth’s big summer release before Thor: Love and Thunder - is still the “head” title among Netflix’s Top 10 Movies and is, once again, followed by It and Adam Sandler’s well-received basketball drama, Hustle. Climbing up a spot from yesterday is the animated adventure Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness, which now sits above 2018’s Speed Kills (a John Travolta-led thriller that is not a sequel to a 1994 Keanu Reeves film) and Jennifer Lopez’s revealing doc Halftime. Meanwhile, Best Picture Oscar winner Titanic has re-entered the ranks in the bottom slot while the South African Netflix original movie Collision and blockbuster favorites The Amazing Spider-Man and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol remain in seventh, eighth, and ninth place… for now.

1. Spiderhead

2. It

3. Hustle

4. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

5. Speed Kills

6. Halftime

7. Collision

8. The Amazing Spider-Man

9. Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol

10. Titanic

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 21, 2022

Stranger Things has been Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. for nearly a month and June 21, 2022, is no exception. However, we do have a few amusing updates on the list to mention, such as All American’s climb back up to the Number Two spot above new Netflix original TV show God’s Favorite Idiot, original docuseries Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet, and reality competition Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. British crime drama You Don’t Know Me also made a huge leap from tenth place (now held by The Lincoln Lawyer) to sixth, above additional Netflix docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, additional British crime drama Peaky Blinders, and additional coming-of-age fantasy First Kill.

1. Stranger Things

2. All American

3. God’s Favorite Idiot

4. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet

5. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

6. You Don’t Know Me

7. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

8. Peaky Blinders

9. First Kill

10. The Lincoln Lawyer

While I would not be surprised if Stranger Things continues to be the top TV show on Netflix by the time Season 4, Vol. 2 premieres, there is a decent chance that it could be usurped by Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy after it premieres tomorrow. Also, Spiderhead could fall short this weekend when The Man from Toronto - an action-comedy starring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart - drops on Friday. Then again, there is no clear way to tell how people will use their Netflix subscriptions in the coming days, so you will just have to wait and see on our next daily breakdown of the platform’s most popular movies and TV shows.

