Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 22, 2022
By Jason Wiese published
Spending summer inside streaming or outside on a stream?
Now that summer is finally here, it appears that people all throughout the U.S. are already getting a move on with classic outdoor festivities such as hiking, swimming, playing catch, etc. Admittedly, I am basing this assumption mostly on what the Top 10 Movies and Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix look like on the morning of Wednesday, June 22, 2022. For a better understanding of this hypothesis, how about we take a deeper look at the Netflix’s most popular titles (opens in new tab) in the U.S. today.
Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 22, 2022
When comparing the Netflix Top 10 Movies in the U.S. on June 22, 2022, to yesterday’s list, the only visible difference between the two is that Andrew Garfield’s 2012 debut as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man and the new Netflix original movie Collision have switched places - now claiming seventh and eighth, respectively. Otherwise, there are, virtually, no other updates to report as Spiderhead (starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller) remains in the lead above 2017 horror favorite It, Adam Sandler’s sports drama Hustle, family film Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness, the John Travolta-led Speed Kills, and Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary, Halftime. My personal favorite of the Mission: Impossible movies (2011’s Ghost Protocol) and the Best Picture Oscar winner and massive blockbuster Titanic have also not budged, still securing the bottom two.
- 1. Spiderhead
- 2. It
- 3. Hustle
- 4. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
- 5. Speed Kills
- 6. Halftime
- 7. The Amazing Spider-Man
- 8. Collision
- 9. Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol
- 10. Titanic
Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 22, 2022
If I really wanted to, I could copy over the Top 10 Movies report from above, change a handful of words, and we would have an accurate description of today’s Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix because, once again, the only virtual difference is the titles in seventh and eighth place: British period drama Peaky Blinders swapped with Netflix original crime docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey. Unsurprisingly, Stranger Things is still Number One above teen sports drama All American, new comedy series God’s Favorite Idiot, t disturbing docuseries Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet, culinary reality competition Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, and modern British crime drama You Don’t Know Me. Also, First Kill is still (modestly) killing in ninth place and The Lincoln Lawyer has not rested its case yet.
- 1. Stranger Things
- 2. All American
- 3. God’s Favorite Idiot
- 4. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet
- 5. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
- 6. You Don’t Know Me
- 7. Peaky Blinders
- 8. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
- 9. First Kill
- 10. The Lincoln Lawyer
While some (or, perhaps, most) people continue to take advantage of the summer weather, those who still make time to use their Netflix subscription will have some great stuff to check out this week. For instance, another acclaimed - and quite devastating - Stephen King adaptation (2007’s The Mist) just dropped on the platform today, as did The Umbrella Academy Season 3. We will be sure to let you know how popular those titles prove to be our next daily breakdown of what people are watching on Netflix.
