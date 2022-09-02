Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On September 2, 2022

Following the addition of many beloved movies on Netflix the day before, rarely have we seen such a seismic shift to the order of the Netflix Top 10. However, a romantic comedy exclusive to the platform ended up taking the Number One spot of the Top 10 Movies in the U.S and the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. only looks slightly different from yesterday, save the appearance of a new title. See in what the order these great TV shows on Netflix are trending on Friday September 2, 2022, in our following breakdown of Netflix’s most popular titles (opens in new tab) below.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 2, 2022

After nearly a week at Number One, Me Time has been usurped on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies by another new Netflix movie (and comedy) of more romantic proportions called Love in the Villa. New British crime drama I Came By has also taken a slight tumble to Number Four following the addition of the brilliant 2004 thriller Collateral — starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx — above it, while Judd Apatow’s star-studded 2012 comedy This is 40 sits in fifth place above Danish drama Loving Adults. Other older favorites entering the ranks are Snow White & the Huntsman in seventh place above Sing 2 and Resident Evil: Retribution — the fifth installment of the video game-inspired zombie move franchise — in ninth above That’s Amor.

1. Love in the Villa

2. Me Time

3. Collateral

4. I Came By

5. This Is 40

6. Loving Adults

7. Snow White & the Huntsman

8. Sing 2

9. Resident Evil: Retribution

10. That’s Amor

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 2, 2022

Just by glancing at the top-half of Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows, it looks like we might have had a case of the list coming out identical to how it appeared yesterday and the day before with Echoes at Number One, followed by true crime docuseries I Am a Killer, courtroom drama Partner Track, new DC TV show The Sandman, and Spanish-language thriller High Heat. However, a deeper look at the bottom half reveals Stranger Things has swapped places with new reality series Selling the OC, along with Never Have I Ever and Virgin River, which have also each fallen down a peg to round out the bottom two. Furthermore, we have a title debuting in eighth place in the form of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure — a Netflix exclusive anime favorite chronicling the adventures of a family of psychic warriors.

1. Echoes

2. I Am a Killer

3. Partner Track

4. The Sandman

5. High Heat

6. Stranger Things

7. Selling the OC

8. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

9. Virgin River

10. Never Have I Ever

With every new month comes another bundle of classics and potential favorites for those with a Netflix subscription to entertain themselves with and, as you can see, audiences are taking full advantage. Could Collateral — which boasts one of Jamie Foxx’s best performances — end up hitting Number One on the Netflix Top 10 in the next few days? Will any other older favorites enter the ranks soon? Check back for our next breakdown for find out.

