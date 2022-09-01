Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On September 1, 2022

We have entered a new month, which must mean there a new titles to see on the Netflix Top 10. That is certainly true about the great movies on Netflix appearing on the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. today, but we cannot say the same about the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. In fact, you may think you are experiencing déjà vu when we show you what great TV shows on Netflix have managed to become the highest trending titles on Netflix (opens in new tab) for Thursday, September 2, 2022, in our breakdown below.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 1, 2022

While Me Time remains at Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies for the sixth consecutive day, it is being gained upon by an international trio of new Netflix movies: British crime drama I Came By, dark Danish import Loving Adults, and Spanish-language psychological thriller Under Her Control. The previous second-place holder — the romantic That’s Amor — has shifted to fifth place, but stands above enduringly popular animated sequel Sing 2. Meanwhile, the latest installments of the hit series of feature-length sports docs, Untold, are in seventh place and at the bottom of the Top 10, respectively, with Lili Reinhart’s multiversal rom-com Looks Both Ways and Jamie Foxx’s horror-comedy Day Shift sitting in between.

1. Me Time

2. I Came By

3. Loving Adults

4. Under Her Control

5. That’s Amor

6. Sing 2

7. Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul

8. Look Both Ways

9. Day Shift

10. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 1, 2022

Today is the latest time that the order of Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows has appeared identical to the day before, with Echoes cast celebrating another first place win above the recent Season 3 debut of true crime docuseries I Am a Killer and new legal drama Partner Track — based on Helen Wan’s novel in third. Audiences still have not slept on The Sandman — based on Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed DC comic — which, once again, sits above Spanish import High Heat and reality series Selling the OC. Popular (and completely different in tone) coming-of-age series Stranger Things and Never Have I Ever are still sticking together in seventh and eighth above feel-good romance Virgin River and Mo Amer’s autobiographical dramedy Mo rounding out the bottom.

1. Echoes

2. I Am a Killer

3. Partner Track

4. The Sandman

5. High Heat

6. Selling the OC

7. Stranger Things

8. Never Have I Ever

9. Virgin River

10. Mo

There is a lot to look forward to on Netflix this month — whether you are looking at our 2022 Netflix TV schedule or just wanting to scope out some cinematic classics, such as director Michael Mann’s tense 2004 noir, Collateral, for instance. Of course, you are free to use your Netflix subscription however you choose, so be sure to check back for our next daily breakdown to see if your current favorite movie or TV show is trending.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Wednesday, August 31, 2022.