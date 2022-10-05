Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 5, 2022

I will be honest with you upfront, kind reader: the developments we have seen on the Netflix Top 10 this morning are -- unlike yesterday -- nothing too exciting. The results from the day before boasted a trio of new additions — including two new titles joining the best movies on Netflix on the trending page and one entering the ranks among the other popular, great TV shows on Netflix — but no newcomers today. However, we can say that there are a few notable shifts in what is more popular on Netflix (opens in new tab) for Wednesday, October 5, 2022, so let’s get into, shall we?

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 5, 2022

Last seen at Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. was the new Gerard Butler movie, Last Seen Alive, which remains in the same spot above returning second place holder Inheritance — which is now followed by 2005’s explosive and funny romantic action movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith after surpassing fellow action-comedy classic Rush Hour. Speaking of, the 2001 sequel to the beloved Jackie Chan movie remains in eighth place since yesterday, but 2010’s Russell Crowe-led Robin Hood is up a peg and the 2009 Land of the Lost reboot found itself jumping from Number Nine to Number Six, where it currently sits above Blonde. Meanwhile, Lou fell a couple pegs as 2004’s Walking Tall — one of the earliest Dwayne Johnson-led movies — remains where it first entered ranks at Number 10.

1. Last Seen Alive

2. Inheritance

3. Mr. & Mrs. Smith

4. Rush Hour

5. Robin Hood

6. Land of the Lost

7. Blonde

8. Rush Hour 2

9. Lou

10. Walking Tall

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 5, 2022

The monster hit Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story remains at Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. and is, once again, followed by German historical drama The Empress, CW’s modern-day “royalty” tale Dynasty, and fellow international period piece El Rey, Vicente Fernandez. Another popular Spanish-language drama set in the past called Malverde, El Santo Patrón is still in eighth place under returning seventh place holder In the Dark. The only major changes to the list today are Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes and Cobra Kai swapping places in the fifth and sixth spots and bottom dwellers Cocomelon and Fate: The Winx Saga doing the same.

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. The Empress

3. Dynasty

4. El Rey, Vicente Fernandez

5. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

6. Cobra Kai

7. In the Dark

8. Malverde, El Santo Patrón

9. Cocomelon

10. Fate: The Winx Saga

If you have already binged all of the returning champions on the Netflix Top 10 listed above and are looking for something new to check out, Netflix’s 2022 TV show schedule has some exciting new releases, such as Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj’s latest stand-up special, The King’s Jester, which is available now. Plus, one of the most interesting new Netflix movies, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone just premiered today. Given how that horror flick is based on a short story by Stephen King, we are sure that plenty of viewers will be using their Netflix subscriptions to check it out and if and when it becomes a trending topic, we will let you know how much of hit it proves to be.

