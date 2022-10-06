Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 6, 2022

Yesterday was not a very exciting day for the Netflix Top 10 as it saw absolutely zero new titles on either list, but, luckily, that is not the case today. There are two newcomers joining the other great movies on Netflix’s trending page — one of which is spookily appropriate for this time of year — and the most popular and best TV shows on Netflix boasts a whole trio entering the ranks. Let’s talk about what’s new and what has stayed the same among Netflix’s most popular titles (opens in new tab) for Thursday, October 6, 2022, in today’s daily breakdown.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 6, 2022

While the Gerard Butler movie Last Seen Alive still hasn’t seen a spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. other than Number One since it first entered the ranks, we can say that longtime second place holder Inheritance has been usurped by the debut of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — an adaptation of a Stephen King story by director John Lee Hancock. The new horror movie also sent Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Rush Hour, and Robin Hood down a peg each, while Blonde remains in seventh place, but is now followed by the recently added Jexi — a technophobic comedy from 2019, starring Adam Devine and featuring the voice of Rose Byrne. Rush Hour 2 is also down a bit, but Will Ferrell’s Land of the Lost reboot took the largest dip in popularity, now rounding out the bottom after appearing in sixth place the day before.

1. Last Seen Alive

2. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

3. Inheritance

4. Mr. & Mrs. Smith

5. Rush Hour

6. Robin Hood

7. Blonde

8. Jexi

9. Rush Hour 2

10. Land of the Lost

(Image credit: Magical Elves)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 6, 2022

No one — not even returning second place champion, The Empress — has been able to stop Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’s spree at Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., but at least we can say these two hits have some new neighbors. Entering the ranks in third, fourth, and fifth today are reality series Bling Empire (now in its third season); Polish, fact-based disaster drama High Water; and the latest, Halloween-themed season of the hilariously challenging baking competition show Nailed It! Filling out the bottom half are two Spanish-language series (El Rey, Vicente Fernandez and Malverde, El Santo Patrón), one primetime soap opera (CW’s Dynasty), the series continuation of an iconic ‘80s movie (Cobra Kai), and a Netflix true crime docuseries (Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes).

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. The Empress

3. Bling Empire

4. High Water

5. Nailed It!

6. El Rey, Vicente Fernandez

7. Dynasty

8. Cobra Kai

9. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

10. Malverde, El Santo Patrón

We are bound to see more exciting days such as this on the Netflix Top 10 with some of the upcoming Netflix movies on the horizon — such as the dark psychological drama Luckiest Girl Alive, staring Mila Kunis — and the forthcoming titles on Netflix’s 2022 TV show schedule, like the freaky, fact-based thriller The Watcher, which premieres on October 13. If neither of those sounds like your cup of tea, do not be discouraged from using your Netflix subscription yet as there is sure to be something dropping soon that appeals to you and could very likely end up our future addition of our reports regarding the platform’s most watched titles.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Wednesday, October 5, 2022.