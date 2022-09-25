Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 25, 2022

This weekend has seen a number of new titles enter the Netflix Top 10 (opens in new tab) lists, and they’ve really managed to make impressions. The movie and TV rankings ushered in new first-place holders in Lou and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, respectively. Of course, other titles have found varying degrees of success as well. Well, as expected, some things are a bit different on this fine Sunday and, as always, we’re going to talk things out for a bit.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 25, 2022

Allison Janney’s new thriller, Lou, is once again in first place among movies on Netflix . The action flick has received mostly positive reviews from critics , it seems, and that could be one reason as to why people are tuning in. (Plus, who doesn’t love Janney?) Father Stu also stayed put in second place, though the following two spots experienced a switch-up. A Jazzman’s Blues – a movie Tyler Perry waited 27 years to make – has moved up one spot to third. That position previously belonged to Do Revenge, which is now in the fourth slot. Fifth place, meanwhile, is still in the hands of Minions & More 1, further proving that audiences can’t get enough of the bright yellow henchman.

Despicable Me 2, which is part of the same franchise as the series of shorts above, remains at No. 6 today. The seventh spot also has a returning champion in the 2013 young adult film The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. And if you can believe it, Sing 2, This is the End and Despicable Me have all managed to hold onto eighth, ninth and tenth places, respectively. This does happen sometimes, so kudos to these films for staying consistent.

1. Lou

2. Father Stu

3. Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Blues

4. Do Revenge

5. Minions & More 1

6. Despicable Me 2

7. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

8. Sing 2

9. This is the End

10. Despicable Me

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 25, 2022

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has retained its spot at No. 1, and that’s not too surprising, considering that Evan Peters’ performance is drawing so many reactions on the Internet. The ever popular Cobra Kai also reclaimed its position in second. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist has moved up one place to take third place amongst shows on Netflix . Coming up next on the list is El Rey, Vincente Fernandez is now in the fourth slot after having been pushed back one place. And In the Dark has secured the No. 5 spot after having been a space lower on Saturday.

Fate: The Winx Saga is now in sixth place, after having fallen from fifth. The Great British Baking Show, which recently dropped a new episode, still resides in seventh place. The No. 8 spot is now home to a new addition to the list this weekend, The CW’s Dynasty. The show was one of many cancelled by the network earlier this summer, but its presence in the standings shows that there’s still love for the reboot. Sins of the Mother has moved down one place, placing it firmly at No. 9. The tenth and final show on the list is The Crown, which only saw a one-spot. Surely, fans are looking to catch up before the new season arrives this fall.

1. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. Cobra Kai

3. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

4. El Rey, Vincente Fernandez

5. In the Dark

6. Fate: The Winx Saga

7. The Great British Baking Show

8. Dynasty

9. Sins of the Mother

10. The Crown

So things seem to be locked for the remainder of the weekend, though it should be said now that things will likely change immensely during the week to come. Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, will probably hit No. 1 on the movies list at some point after its release on Wednesday. And in terms of TV, reality competition series Floor is Lava and animated hit My Little Pony: Make Your Mark are sure to, well, make their mark. We’ll see how things shake out and, if you haven’t yet, pick up a Netflix subscription so you can check out these titles.

