Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 26, 2022

We are seeing some interesting overlap today on the Netflix Top 10 — particularly with how titles on both lists involve a musical theme. Of course, that is not the only notable update to report today as there are new titles appearing amongst the other great movies on Netflix and the great TV shows on Netflix that are trending. So, without further ado, let’s take a deeper look at Netflix’s most popular titles (opens in new tab) for Monday, September 26, 2022.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 26, 2022

While female-driven crime thriller Lou remains Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S., Tyler Perry’s new period drama, A Jazzman’s Blues, has risen to second place above Mark Wahlberg’s faith-based drama Father Stu and the dark teen comedy Do Revenge — the latter of which has not budged from fourth place since yesterday. Also standing still today are Illumination’s short film collection Minions & More 1 at Number Five, one of its its feature-length counterparts (and the second of the Despicable Me movies) in sixth place, YA fantasy novel movie The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones in seventh, and fellow Illumination hit, Sing 2, at Number Eight. Entering the ranks today is Human Capital — a star-studded thriller featuring Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, and Do Revenge cast member Maya Hawke.

1. Lou

2. A Jazzman’s Blues

3. Father Stu

4. Do Revenge

5. Minions & More 1

6. Despicable Me 2

7. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

8. Sing 2

9. Human Capital

10. This is the End

(Image credit: Caracol Televisión)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 26, 2022

Providing further evidence that Netflix subscribers just cannot get enough true crime, the Evan Peters-led miniseries Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is still at large in first place on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., true crime docuseries The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist remains at Number Three, and far more disturbing docuseries Sins of Our Mother is still hanging on at the bottom. Meanwhile, El Rey, Vicente Fernandez has reached second place as Cobra Kai descends to fourth as In the Dark and Fate: The Winx Saga have not budged. The CW’s Dynasty reboot is also up a spot while The Great British Baking Show is down two and in between them is newcomer Thai Cave Rescue — a six-part retelling of the true story of a young soccer team and their coach who were trapped in a cave for two weeks in 2018.

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. El Rey, Vicente Fernandez

3. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

4. Cobra Kai

5. In the Dark

6. Fate: The Winx Saga

7. Dynasty

8. Thai Cave Rescue

9. The Great British Baking Show

10. Sins of Our Mother

While true crime on Netflix is great for those who interested in that sort of the thing, there are plenty of upcoming Netflix movies on the way for audiences who want something a little lighter, but still spooky, such as Rob Zombie’s Munsters reboot, which drops tomorrow. The Netflix 2022 TV show schedule is also full of great titles just in time for Halloween, like Mike Flanagan’s limited series adaptation of Christopher Pike’s novel The Midnight Club, which can be streamed on October 7. Your Netflix subscription is about to be flooded with ghost, ghouls, and more (if that’s your idea of a good time) and we’ll be sure to let you know how these titles do on the Netflix Top 10 when the time comes.

