Netflix's Ozark Boss Addresses Possibility Of The Crime Drama Getting A Spinoff

Spoilers ahead for Part 2 of Ozark's final season.

Ozark has come to an end, as the streamer recently dropped the second half of the fourth and final season of the crime drama. While the journey has ended, could fans get a spinoff any time soon? Showrunner and executive producer Chris Mundy recently revealed the chances of a new series.

Chris Mundy discussed Ozark’s final season with TVLine, including the possibility of a spinoff series. For many shows that end, there are often still a few loose ends to tie up, even if the story didn't end on a cliffhanger. While there is no guarantee of an Ozark spinoff, Mundy opened up about the discussions for one:

It’s definitely something that people have talked about a bunch. There’s nothing definitive. We’re lucky that people seem to really like the show so there’s obviously going to be some interest there.

With the way the show ended for the Byrde family, things may be settled between them. However, that doesn’t mean that there aren't still stories to tell. There are always possible storylines with a show like Ozark, and many fans would definitely be interested in another crime drama.

As for a possible storyline for the potential spinoff, Mundy confirmed that there are ways to "revisit" the series, even though a show with fan-favorite Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) isn't possible (barring flashbacks) since she died in the series finale. The showrunner said:

There are still ways to stay inside the show and revisit things. I’m sure people probably would’ve been happier if Ruth was out there.

That’s not to say that there can’t be a spinoff involving Ruth. Better Call Saul became a hit show in its own right as a prequel to Breaking Bad, so a Ruth-centric Ozark spinoff could be set in the past and perhaps dig deeper into her story and her origin. Such a spinoff could be worth watching for fans who have liked identifying with the Byrde family and miss seeing them in any form on screen.

The final season of Ozark was a long time coming. The first part, which premiered in January, came almost two full years after Season 3 dropped in March 2020. Season 4 has more episodes than the previous three and was split into two parts, with seven episodes each. While it’s always sad to see a beloved series come to an end, it’s always nice when it gets the proper goodbye and closure.

Even though Ozark did just recently drop the remaining episodes of the series, hopefully a spinoff gets the green light sooner rather than later for more stories. Netflix may seem more likely to cancel shows than give them spinoffs over the past year (with Bridgerton as a notable exception), but never say never when the showrunner hasn't ruled it out!

In the meantime, stream all four seasons of Ozark now on Netflix. Be sure to check out the best shows on Netflix to also keep you occupied.