Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 17, 2022

The genres that some of the more popular and best movies on Netflix most often fall under can vary, of course, but you can often find something romantic somewhere on the Netflix Top 10. Take, for instance, one of the newest additions to the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. There is a healthy amount of romance to behold on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. as well — including the return of an international series that is quickly earning a reputation as one of the best shows on Netflix — so let’s see all that is making a splash on Netflix (opens in new tab) today.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 17, 2022

Debuting on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. in second place between returning champion Day Shift and the adventurous video game adaptation Uncharted is Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist — a two-part documentary about NFL player Manti Te’o’s secret online relationship. Also appearing on the list for the first below returning fourth place holder Sing 2 is 2014’s Endless Love — a modern day Romeo & Juliet story based on the 1981 film of the same name — which is followed by Netflix’s own new romance, Purple Hearts. Appearing in the same order as yesterday, but down two pegs each, are 2019 crime drama The Informer, 2016’s funny detective flick The Nice Guys, the Denzel Washington-led drama Flight, and Netflix’s new action thriller The Gray Man.

1. Day Shift

2. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

3. Uncharted

4. Sing 2

5. Endless Love

6. Purple Hearts

7. The Informer

8. The Nice Guys

9. Flight

10. The Gray Man

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 17, 2022

Today, Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. boasts a few notable comebacks — namely the appearance of South Korean (and sometimes romantic) legal dramedy Extraordinary Attorney Woo at the bottom as a new pair of episodes debut this week and sci-fi mega-hit Stranger Things rising up in the ranks a bit after taking a dip recently. Meanwhile, the top four spots are still dominated by Season 3 of coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, acclaimed DC comics adaptation The Sandman, acclaimed Joe Hill-penned comic adaptation Locke & Key, and new home makeover show Instant Dream Home. Both up a peg from yesterday (in sixth and seventh place, respectively) are Virgin River and Riverdale above Netflix’s new true crime docuseries I Just Killed My Dad, which is down three spots from yesterday, but still has a leg above romantic reality series, Indian Matchmaking.

1. Never Have I Ever

2. The Sandman

3. Locke & Key

4. Instant Dream Home

5. Stranger Things

6. Virgin River

7. Riverdale

8. I Just Killed My Dad

9. Indian Matchmaking

10. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Speaking of romance, the latest film in the controversial 365 Days franchise, The Next 365 Days, is premiering on Netflix this Friday and another new Netflix original movie called Look Both Ways — a rom-com that depicts Lili Reinhardt’s character in two alternate timelines — is already available to stream as of today. I have a good feeling that we will see both of these films appear on the Netflix Top 10 if my theory that people with Netflix subscriptions really seem to love romance is correct. We will be sure let you know.

